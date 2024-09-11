JioPhone Prima 2 launched in India with Qualcomm chipset and dual cameras; see price

Reliance Jio has unveiled the JioPhone Prima 2, the successor to its JioPhone Prima 4G feature phone. Priced at Rs 2,799, the JioPhone Prima 2 offers a range of improvements, including a Qualcomm chipset, a 2.4-inch curved screen, dual cameras, and support for direct video calling.

JioPhone Prima 2: Key Features and Specifications

Display: 2.4-inch curved screen

Processor: Unspecified Qualcomm chipset

Operating System: KaiOS 2.5.3

Storage: 4GB onboard storage, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Cameras: Front and rear cameras with direct video calling support

Battery: 2,000mAh battery

Connectivity: 4G (single nano-SIM), FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack

Other Features: JioPay for UPI payments, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, Facebook, YouTube, Google Assistant, support for 23 languages

Enhanced Features and Design

The JioPhone Prima 2 builds upon the features of its predecessor with a more powerful Qualcomm chipset, a stylish curved screen, and the addition of a front-facing camera for video calls. The phone also sports a leather-like finish, adding to its premium look and feel.

Availability

The JioPhone Prima 2 is available for purchase in India through Amazon in a Luxe Blue colour option at Rs 2,799.