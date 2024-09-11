scorecardresearch
Business Today
JioPhone Prima 2 launched in India with Qualcomm chipset and dual cameras; see price

Jio's latest feature phone offers enhanced features and a stylish design at an affordable price.

SUMMARY
  • JioPhone Prima 2 supports the UPI payment via JioPay app
  • The handset comes with FM Radio and 4G connectivity
  • The phone will have JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, Facebook, YouTube, Google Assistant, support for 23 languages

Reliance Jio has unveiled the JioPhone Prima 2, the successor to its JioPhone Prima 4G feature phone. Priced at Rs 2,799, the JioPhone Prima 2 offers a range of improvements, including a Qualcomm chipset, a 2.4-inch curved screen, dual cameras, and support for direct video calling.

JioPhone Prima 2: Key Features and Specifications

Display: 2.4-inch curved screen

Processor: Unspecified Qualcomm chipset

Operating System: KaiOS 2.5.3

Storage: 4GB onboard storage, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Cameras: Front and rear cameras with direct video calling support

Battery: 2,000mAh battery

Connectivity: 4G (single nano-SIM), FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack

Other Features: JioPay for UPI payments, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, Facebook, YouTube, Google Assistant, support for 23 languages

Enhanced Features and Design

The JioPhone Prima 2 builds upon the features of its predecessor with a more powerful Qualcomm chipset, a stylish curved screen, and the addition of a front-facing camera for video calls. The phone also sports a leather-like finish, adding to its premium look and feel.

Availability

The JioPhone Prima 2 is available for purchase in India through Amazon in a Luxe Blue colour option at Rs 2,799.

Published on: Sep 11, 2024, 7:19 AM IST
