scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Kanpur man loses ₹7.7 lakh in PAN card online scam; how to stay safe from such scams

Feedback

Kanpur man loses ₹7.7 lakh in PAN card online scam; how to stay safe from such scams

In Kanpur, Suresh Chandra Sharma was scammed out of ₹7.7 lakh while applying for a PAN card online. The incident underscores the growing digital vulnerabilities faced by older users.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
PAN 2.0 aims to revolutionise the existing system by integrating all PAN/TAN services into a unified portal. PAN 2.0 aims to revolutionise the existing system by integrating all PAN/TAN services into a unified portal.

In a case of cyber fraud, Suresh Chandra Sharma from Kanpur lost ₹7.7 lakh while trying to apply for a PAN card online for his great-grandson. This incident underscores the increasing risks faced by digital users in India.

Sharma, a resident of Navsheel Moti Vihar in Sarvodaya Nagar, was seeking a PAN card for his US-based great-grandson, Kanishk Pandey. On November 10, he searched online for help and found what appeared to be a customer service helpline. Two individuals, Avinash Awasthi and Rajeev Ranjan, posed as representatives, convincing Sharma to act as a guarantor for the application. They requested copies of his Aadhaar card, PAN card, and banking details, claiming these were necessary for processing the application.

Related Articles

Trusting their request, Sharma shared the information, which the scammers used to access his bank accounts. They withdrew ₹1.4 lakh and ₹6.3 lakh in two transactions. Sharma realised the fraud when he noticed the unauthorised withdrawals.

After discovering the scam, Sharma promptly filed complaints with his banks to halt further transactions and reported the incident to Kakadeo Police.

Experts warn that older adults are more susceptible to such scams due to their unfamiliarity with digital platforms. Scammers take advantage of this lack of awareness to execute their fraudulent activities.

How to stay safe from such scams

To prevent similar scams, users should verify the authenticity of service portals and customer service contacts. Sensitive information like Aadhaar, PAN card, or banking details should not be shared with unverified sources. It is also advisable to be cautious of unsolicited requests for such data. In case of encountering a scam, individuals should report it to the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or local police.

 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Dec 03, 2024, 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement