Kanpur man loses ₹7.7 lakh in PAN card online scam; how to stay safe from such scams

In a case of cyber fraud, Suresh Chandra Sharma from Kanpur lost ₹7.7 lakh while trying to apply for a PAN card online for his great-grandson. This incident underscores the increasing risks faced by digital users in India.

Sharma, a resident of Navsheel Moti Vihar in Sarvodaya Nagar, was seeking a PAN card for his US-based great-grandson, Kanishk Pandey. On November 10, he searched online for help and found what appeared to be a customer service helpline. Two individuals, Avinash Awasthi and Rajeev Ranjan, posed as representatives, convincing Sharma to act as a guarantor for the application. They requested copies of his Aadhaar card, PAN card, and banking details, claiming these were necessary for processing the application.

Trusting their request, Sharma shared the information, which the scammers used to access his bank accounts. They withdrew ₹1.4 lakh and ₹6.3 lakh in two transactions. Sharma realised the fraud when he noticed the unauthorised withdrawals.

After discovering the scam, Sharma promptly filed complaints with his banks to halt further transactions and reported the incident to Kakadeo Police.

Experts warn that older adults are more susceptible to such scams due to their unfamiliarity with digital platforms. Scammers take advantage of this lack of awareness to execute their fraudulent activities.

How to stay safe from such scams

To prevent similar scams, users should verify the authenticity of service portals and customer service contacts. Sensitive information like Aadhaar, PAN card, or banking details should not be shared with unverified sources. It is also advisable to be cautious of unsolicited requests for such data. In case of encountering a scam, individuals should report it to the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or local police.