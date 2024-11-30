IIT Bombay student loses ₹7.28 lakh in digital arrest scam

Cyber fraud in India continues to escalate, with scammers using innovative tactics to exploit fear and urgency. One such scheme, known as “digital arrest scams,” has emerged as a growing menace, preying on unsuspecting victims through platforms like WhatsApp. In a recent case, a 25-year-old IIT Bombay student was duped of ₹7.28 lakh by scammers posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The ordeal began in July when the engineering student received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as a TRAI officer and accused the student of being involved in illegal activities, claiming 17 complaints had been registered against his mobile number. The fraudsters escalated the situation by threatening a “digital arrest” unless the student complied with their instructions.

Fearful of the alleged charges and potential legal consequences, the victim transferred ₹7.28 lakh in multiple transactions to accounts provided by the scammers. The fraudsters claimed the payments were necessary to clear his name and avoid further legal action, according to a PTI report.

This case is not an isolated incident. Over the past months, many individuals across India have lost significant sums to similar scams. Fraudsters often impersonate government officials, police officers, or regulatory authorities, convincing victims that they are under investigation for crimes like financial fraud or money laundering.

Through fake audio or video calls, these cybercriminals manipulate victims into believing that immediate action—such as paying fines or penalties—is their only escape from arrest or legal troubles. Victims of such scams include well-educated individuals, professionals, and senior citizens who may not be well-versed in digital security practices.

As these scams become more sophisticated, staying vigilant is crucial. Here are some essential tips to protect yourself:

1. Verify Claims: If you receive a call or message from someone claiming to represent a government agency, do not panic. Verify the authenticity by contacting the agency directly through official channels.

2. Avoid Sharing Sensitive Information: Never disclose personal details like bank account numbers, OTPs, or Aadhaar information over the phone or through unverified channels. Legitimate agencies will never ask for such details.

3. Pause and Evaluate: Scammers often exploit fear and urgency. Take time to assess the situation logically before taking any action.

4. Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect a scam, record the interaction (if possible) and report it to your local police station or cybercrime cell.