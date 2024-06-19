scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Kapture CX launches AutoQA: An AI-powered automatic quality assurance software

Feedback

By automating mundane tasks, AutoQA frees up QA managers to focus on strategic improvements.

Kapture Kapture

Kapture CX, a Gen AI-powered CX platform, has announced the launch of AutoQA, a game-changing solution designed to transform traditional quality assurance in customer service. Leveraging the power of AI, AutoQA automates and analyses customer interactions across multiple channels, providing businesses with data-driven insights to elevate agent performance and customer experiences.

Traditionally, quality assurance in customer service has been a manual, time-consuming, and often subjective process. Kapture CX’s AutoQA disrupts this model by harnessing AI and ML algorithms to provide a comprehensive analysis of agent performance across chat, email, calls, social media, and more - all within seconds.

“The launch of Automatic Quality Assurance marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise and elevate the QA process for contact and service agents," says Sanchit Sood, COO of Kapture CX. "The innovation would significantly free up the bandwidth of contact centre leaders from tactical tasks, so they can focus more on strategic initiatives. It demonstrates our vision to empower businesses in ensuring consistent excellence in customer interactions, enabling them to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

According to the company, AutoQA goes beyond simple automation, offering hyper-personalisation features that allow businesses to tailor dashboards, define scoring parameters, and weight factors based on their unique needs and priorities. This level of customisation ensures an accurate and efficient evaluation of agent performance.

By automating mundane tasks, AutoQA frees up QA managers to focus on strategic improvements. The platform also provides in-depth analytics and reporting, offering data-driven insights that empower businesses to pinpoint areas for improvement and make informed decisions to enhance customer satisfaction, advocacy, and ultimately, revenue.

Published on: Jun 19, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
