Kia EV3 unveiled: A compact electric SUV with big ambitions; see details

Kia has officially revealed the EV3, its new compact electric SUV, aiming to shake up the growing compact EV market. The EV3 promises a blend of bold design, innovative features, and long-range, all in a more accessible package.

The EV3 takes inspiration from the larger EV9, incorporating Kia's latest design language and a focus on interior space and functionality. While the EV3 doesn't shy away from a futuristic look, it emphasises practicality with its spacious cabin, a unique sliding table in the centre console, and a sizable 460-litre cargo space.

The EV3 is available in two battery options: a 58.3kWh standard model and an 81.4kWh long-range variant. Both feature a 150kW electric motor, offering a claimed 0-100km/h time of 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 170km/h.

Kia boasts a best-in-class range of up to 600km for the long-range variant (WLTP), addressing concerns about range limitations in EVs. The EV3 also supports fast charging, with a 10-80% charge taking approximately 31 minutes.

Beyond its drivetrain, the EV3 packs advanced features typically found in larger EVs. A suite of ADAS systems, including eDTVC (Electric Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Highway Driving Assist, enhances safety and driver assistance.

The EV3 also introduces Kia's new i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking technology, allowing drivers to adjust the level of regenerative braking for one-pedal driving. Additionally, the EV3 offers V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) charging, allowing users to power external devices from the vehicle's battery.

Inside, the EV3 boasts a large, near-30-inch widescreen display integrating the instrument cluster, climate controls, and infotainment system. Kia has also incorporated a Harman Kardon audio system for an immersive audio experience.

Kia's AI Assistant, initially launched on the K4 compact sedan, is now available on the EV3, providing a voice-controlled interface for various vehicle functions.

While initial production will be in South Korea, the EV3 is expected to launch in Europe in the second half of 2024. Kia aims to expand EV3's availability to other regions in the future, making a significant push into the growing compact EV market.