Kia Syros SUV launched in India: Price starts at ₹9 lakh; see details

Kia has officially announced the prices for the much-anticipated Syros SUV, positioning it as a strong contender in India’s compact SUV segment. With multiple variants and powertrain options, the Syros starts at ₹9 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) for the base HTK variant and goes up to ₹17.80 lakh for the top-end HTX Plus (O) trim.

The Kia Syros is available with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Here’s a breakdown of the variant-wise pricing:

Kia Syros Variant-Wise Prices (Ex-Showroom, Pan-India)

Variant 1.0L Turbo-Petrol (6-Speed MT) 1.0L Turbo-Petrol (7-Speed DCT) 1.5L Diesel (6-Speed MT) 1.5L Diesel (6-Speed AT) HTK ₹9 lakh - - - HTK (O) ₹10 lakh - ₹11 lakh - HTK Plus ₹11.50 lakh ₹12.80 lakh ₹12.50 lakh - HTX ₹13.30 lakh ₹14.60 lakh ₹14.30 lakh - HTX Plus - ₹16 lakh - ₹17 lakh HTX Plus (O) - ₹16.80 lakh - ₹17.80 lakh

The Kia Syros is expected to shake up the compact SUV segment, competing against models like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Toyota Hyryder.

Powertrain and Features

• The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with both a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

• The 1.5-litre diesel engine is available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

• The SUV comes packed with premium features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, ventilated seats, and a sunroof in higher variants.

With an aggressive starting price of ₹9 lakh, Kia aims to attract budget-conscious buyers, while the feature-rich higher variants cater to those looking for a more premium experience. The top-end HTX Plus (O) diesel automatic variant at ₹17.80 lakh makes it one of the more affordable diesel-powered SUVs in its segment.