Kimbal Musk opens up on 'violent' childhood and complex relationship with brother Elon Musk

In a candid interview with The Times of London, Kimbal Musk, brother of tech mogul Elon Musk, shared insights into their often turbulent upbringing and the challenges they faced growing up in South Africa.

Kimbal Musk described their childhood environment as "very violent," recounting a harrowing incident where Elon was severely beaten at school. "He had obviously upset them in some form, but nothing that would justify beating someone to death, which is what they were trying to do," Kimbal Musk revealed. The experience left him feeling helpless, as he admitted, "There was nothing I could do."

He went on to share another disturbing memory of witnessing a man fatally stabbed on a train, highlighting the pervasive violence they encountered.

These experiences echo Elon Musk's own accounts of a difficult childhood. In Ashlee Vance's 2015 biography, "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future," Musk described being relentlessly bullied and facing a hostile home environment as well.

From Childhood Pranks to Business Ventures

Kimbal Musk also recounted lighter moments from their youth, recalling an early instance of mischief that involved attempting to start a fire behind their house. "We were probably going to burn something down," he admitted.

The Times article further sheds light on the complexities of their family life, including alleged physical and emotional abuse endured by their mother, Maye Musk, at the hands of their father, Errol Musk.

Despite the challenges, the Musk brothers forged a strong bond, immigrating to Canada as teenagers and later co-founding Zip2, a successful software company that laid the foundation for their future endeavours.

A Relationship Marked by Collaboration and Conflict

While Elon and Kimbal Musk have collaborated on ventures like SpaceX and Tesla, their relationship has been punctuated by disagreements and even physical altercations. Walter Isaacson's 2023 biography of Elon Musk details a particularly intense fight during their Zip2 days that left Elon with a ripped piece of flesh on his hand.

More recently, Tesla shareholders have raised concerns about Kimbal Musk's position on the Tesla board, questioning his ability to provide objective oversight given his close relationship with his brother.

Despite these tensions, Kimbal Musk suggested a degree of evolution in their interactions, concluding, "At least we don't physically fight these days."