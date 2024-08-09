Lamborghini launches its first plug-in hybrid super SUV, the Urus SE, in India

Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus SE in India, marking the brand's first foray into the plug-in hybrid super SUV segment. This new iteration builds upon the Urus S with a focus on enhanced performance, efficiency, and driving dynamics, all while significantly reducing emissions.

The Urus SE boasts an impressive 800 CV hybrid powertrain, combining a re-engineered twin-turbo 4.0 V8 engine with an electric motor. This setup delivers a staggering 950 Nm of torque, propelling the SE from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.4 seconds and achieving a top speed of 312 km/h.

Equipped with a 25.9-kWh lithium-ion battery, the Urus SE can travel over 60 km in pure electric mode. The integration of an electric torque vectoring system between the axles and an electronic rear differential enhances the vehicle's agility and responsiveness on diverse terrains.

The Urus SE features a redesigned front end with a new hood, updated headlights, and a revised bumper and grille for improved aerodynamics. The rear also receives updates, including a redesigned cargo compartment hatch and a new diffuser, increasing rear downforce by 35% at high speeds.

Inside the cabin, Lamborghini has incorporated a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen with an updated interface, redesigned air vents, and new trim elements. A dedicated telemetry system and updated driver-assistance displays further enhance the driving experience.

Lamborghini URUS SE - Interior

The Urus SE offers extensive customisation options, including new 23-inch Galanthus wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires featuring Elect technology. An expanded color palette with over 100 choices, including two new launch colors, and various interior customisation possibilities allow for a truly personalised Urus SE.

The Urus SE offers six driving modes – Strada, Sport, Corsa, Neve, Sabbia, and Terra – combined with four new Electric Performance Strategies (EPS), providing a total of eleven driving options to suit diverse conditions and preferences.

"The Urus SE embodies our brand's DNA and is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in both being fun to drive and dynamic performance," said Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific. He further highlighted the significance of the Urus SE as a "significant milestone for the brand" and its role in shaping the future of Super SUVs in the electrification era.

The Lamborghini Urus SE starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.57 crore.