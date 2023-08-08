Laptops, PC, tablets will not witness a price hike despite import restriction: Report

The Centre has said that despite the new rule change in import licensing of laptops, PCs, tablets, there will be no change in the price mechanism, a report said on Monday. A few days ago, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) the new licensing process. Following this, there is a buzz that the prices of laptops, personal computers and tablets may go up by 4-5 per cent or more because of import licensing.

A Times of India report, citing two govt officials, says government does not see the prices rising because the number of units imported into the country will not be capped. Besides, clearances will be issued in a matter of minutes, officials claim.

The officials said that some foreign companies and local suppliers have the capacity to make these devices locally, something that could now be put to use. "Companies can import as much as they want, can get multiple products from multiple locations," said one of the officials.

The import curbs in question will be reviewed periodically and these will not remain in perpetuity, the officials further said.

Last week, DGFT said that it would delay the implementation of the licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets, and personal computers further till October 31, 2023. The DGFT, however, noted that a valid license for restricted imports will be required "with effect from November 1".

"Import consignments can be cleared till October 31, 2023 without a licence for restricted imports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated in the notification issued on Friday.

Liberal transitional arrangements are notified for the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, servers, etc, till October 31, it added.

On Thursday last week, the Centre imposed restrictions on imports of laptops, tablets, and personal computers with immediate effect. The government said in a notification that the imports would be allowed against a valid license for restricted imports.

The officials quoted in the report noted that the second production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector is anticipated to attract additional participants to the market. This, in turn, is expected to bolster domestic manufacturing and diminish the need for imports.

Last week, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the objective behind the move was to "ensure trusted hardware and systems, reduce import dependence and increase domestic mfg of this category of products".

"This is not at all about license raj - It is about regulating imports to ensure trusted and verifiable systems and ensuring India tech eco-system uses trusted and verified systems only that are imported and/or domestically manufactured trusted systems/products," he added.

