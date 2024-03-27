Latest iPhone 16 Pro rumours point to Space Black and Rose colours along with a capture button

Speculations are rife about Apple's next move in the smartphone arena, with a fresh rumour suggesting the tech giant will introduce the iPhone 16 Pro, potentially alongside the iPhone 16 Pro Max, in new Space Black and Rose colour options. These hues are expected to complement the existing white and grey offerings.

The grapevine indicates that the Blue Titanium variant, currently available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, will make way for Space Black, reminiscent of the popular iPhone 14 Pro colour. This change would see Black Titanium being phased out.

Moreover, the rumour mill suggests that what is presently referred to as Natural Titanium will adopt a "grey" tone, while White Titanium will return with a 'silver white' appearance akin to the iPhone 14 Pro's silver shade.

The credibility of these claims stems from a source purportedly accurate about the introduction of the purple iPhone 14 Pro colour in the past. However, such assertions remain unverified until substantiated by further leaks and rumours.

Recent murmurings also hinted at the potential arrival of Desert Titanium and Titanium Gray for the iPhone 16 Pro, which may correspond to the anticipated Rose and Gray variants mentioned earlier.

In another twist, leaked images of an iPhone 16 Pro case, reportedly from a reliable source, suggest the inclusion of a novel feature - a Capture Button. Positioned below the power button, this addition would mark a departure from Apple's conventional design ethos. While the authenticity of the case remains uncertain, it hints at Apple's exploration of new control options.

Initial reports suggested that the Capture Button would function akin to a soft shutter button on traditional cameras, allowing users to focus with a half press and capture images with a full press.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced the date for WWDC 2024 where they are expected to announced iOS 18 that will feature on the upcoming iPhone 16 likneup.