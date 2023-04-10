scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Lava Blaze 2 launched in India with 13MP dual rear camera; check price, specs, other features

Feedback

Lava Blaze 2 launched in India with 13MP dual rear camera; check price, specs, other features

Lava Blaze 2 will go on sale in India on April 18 at 12pm on Amazon India website. The phone will be available in a single variant.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Lava Blaze 2 will go on sale in India on April 18 Lava Blaze 2 will go on sale in India on April 18

Lava has launched a budget smartphone for under Rs 10,000 in India today. The highlights of Lava Blaze 2 include a 90Hz refresh rate, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that offers HD+ resolution, a dual rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Lava Blaze 2 price, sale date 

Lava Blaze 2 has been launched in a single variant that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The handset also offers an additional 5GB of virtual RAM. It is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. In terms of colours, it comes in Glass Blue, Glass Blue and Glass Orange colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on April 18 at 12pm on Amazon India website.

Lava Blaze 2 specifications, features 

Lava Blaze 2 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that offers HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a punch-hole cutout on the display that houses a front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Unisoc T616 chipset. It offers 6GB RAM, 5GB of additional virtual RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS.

The company claims that it will offer two years of security updates and Android 13 update. As for the photography, Lava Blaze 2 sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor along with 2MP sensor. The camera also offers features like AI, Pro, portrait, beauty, slow motion, audio note, timelapse, filters, HDR, and panorama. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone offers an 8MP camera on the front.

The handset is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lava Blaze 2 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock.

Also Read: AI artist shows how Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani and more rich people will look like if they were poor

Also Read: Google Pay glitch: Some GPay users get paid up to Rs 88,000 by accident

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 10, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement