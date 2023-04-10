Lava Blaze 2 launched in India with 13MP dual rear camera; check price, specs, other features

Lava has launched a budget smartphone for under Rs 10,000 in India today. The highlights of Lava Blaze 2 include a 90Hz refresh rate, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that offers HD+ resolution, a dual rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Lava Blaze 2 price, sale date

Lava Blaze 2 has been launched in a single variant that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The handset also offers an additional 5GB of virtual RAM. It is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. In terms of colours, it comes in Glass Blue, Glass Blue and Glass Orange colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on April 18 at 12pm on Amazon India website.

Blaze 2: Naya Blaze Sabse Tez* with Super stunning features.



Sale starts on 18th Apr, 12 PM.



View Specs: https://t.co/8joIcuqqUd



*As per AnTuTu 9.5.5 Benchmark Score for < INR 10K Segment#Blaze2 #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/UWU4FwBTMq — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) April 10, 2023

Lava Blaze 2 specifications, features

Lava Blaze 2 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that offers HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a punch-hole cutout on the display that houses a front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Unisoc T616 chipset. It offers 6GB RAM, 5GB of additional virtual RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS.

The company claims that it will offer two years of security updates and Android 13 update. As for the photography, Lava Blaze 2 sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor along with 2MP sensor. The camera also offers features like AI, Pro, portrait, beauty, slow motion, audio note, timelapse, filters, HDR, and panorama. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone offers an 8MP camera on the front.

The handset is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lava Blaze 2 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock.

