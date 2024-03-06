Lava Blaze Curve 5G launched with 64MP camera; details inside

Smartphone manufacturer Lava has unveiled its latest offering, the Blaze Curve 5G, catering to the burgeoning demand for advanced technology at affordable prices. The smartphone, boasting a 64MP camera and a 6.67-inch 120Hz 3D Curved AMOLED display, promises to deliver a top-notch user experience.

Priced competitively at Rs 17,999, the Blaze Curve 5G comes in two sleek colour variants - Iron Glass and Viridian Glass, appealing to a wide range of consumer preferences. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device starting March 11, as it becomes available for purchase on popular platforms such as Amazon.in, Lava E-store, and across the extensive Lava Retail Network.

Sunil Raina, the Managing Director of Lava International, expressed his vision for the Blaze series, stating, "Developed to meet the aspirations of Indian consumers in the sub-20K price range, our aim with the Blaze series is to provide a world-class experience to our customers."

Under the hood, the Blaze Curve 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The device also features a Premium AG Glass Back design.

Camera enthusiasts will appreciate the smartphone's impressive photography capabilities, featuring a 64MP primary rear camera with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), complemented by an 8MP Ultrawide lens and a 2MP Macro lens, both equipped with LED Flash. Selfie lovers are not left behind, with a high-resolution 32MP front camera promising crisp and detailed self-portraits.

The Blaze Curve 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, supporting fast charging with a 33W charger for added convenience. Running on the bloatware-free, ad-free, and clean Android 13 - users can expect a seamless and clutter-free operating system experience.

Lava has also committed to providing regular software updates for the Blaze Curve 5G. The company guarantees assured upgrades to Android 14 and 15, along with quarterly security updates for a period of three years.