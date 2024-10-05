Lava launches Agni 3 in India with dual AMOLED display; see specs and pricing

Lava has officially launched the Agni 3 smartphone in India, further expanding its midrange smartphone lineup. The device will be available for purchase on Amazon starting October 9, with two premium colour options: Heather Glass and Pristine Glass.

The Lava Agni 3 starts at ₹20,999 for the base variant, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, though this version does not come with a charger. If you want a bundled charger, the price goes up to ₹22,999. For those looking for more storage, the top variant with 256GB of storage and a charger is priced at ₹24,999.

Running on Android 14, the Lava Agni 3 is set to receive three major OS updates and four years of security patches, ensuring long-term support. The device sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,200x2,652 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits—ideal for outdoor use in bright conditions.

One of the standout features of the Agni 3 is the 1.74-inch AMOLED touch display on the rear panel, allowing users to manage calls, control music, set alarms, and even take selfies using the rear cameras.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, built on a 4nm process, and is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Additionally, the phone supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM for extra performance when needed. The device comes with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, though it does not support expandable storage.

The Agni 3 features a triple-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Complementing the main shooter are an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 112-degree field-of-view and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). For selfies and video calls, the phone offers a 16MP front camera, also equipped with EIS for stable footage.

The device supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4, making it future-ready for high-speed connectivity. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports *66W fast charging*, allowing the phone to charge up to 50% in just 19 minutes, according to Lava.