Lava Yuva Smart 2 launched in India at ₹6,099: Check specifications and features

Lava has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Lava Yuva Smart 2, expanding the company’s Yuva Smart series. The device is aimed at first-time smartphone users and younger consumers, offering a range of modern features at a price of ₹6,099.
The Yuva Smart 2 is powered by a UNISOC SC9863a octa-core processor and comes with 3GB RAM, an additional 3GB of virtual RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is available in two colours, Crystal Gold and Crystal Blue.
For photography, the handset is equipped with a 13MP AI dual rear camera system that includes several modes such as Portrait, HDR, Panorama, and Night Mode. On the front, a 5MP camera is provided for selfies and video calls.
The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a Type-C port. Security options include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. The device runs on Android 15 Go Edition, with the company emphasising a clean, bloatware-free experience.
The Yuva Smart 2 also comes with Lava’s Free Service@Home initiative, offering doorstep after-sales service across India, in addition to support through retail outlets.
With its combination of performance, large display, and long battery life, Lava is positioning the Yuva Smart 2 as an entry-level option for those transitioning from feature phones to smartphones.
The smartphone is now available for purchase across Lava retail stores in India.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine