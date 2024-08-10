Lenovo Legion Go review: Detachable controllers and a transforming mouse, this handheld PC tries to do it all

The Lenovo Legion Go strides boldly into the handheld gaming PC arena, armed with a bigger screen, detachable controllers, and a transforming mouse trick up its sleeve. But can it overcome the inherent limitations of Windows 11 and challenge the reigning champion, the Steam Deck?

Big Screen, Big Potential

The Legion Go's standout feature is its 8.8-inch display, a noticeable upgrade from the 7-inch screens found on the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. This larger canvas makes a world of difference for both gaming and general Windows use, allowing for clearer visuals, easier navigation, and a more enjoyable tablet experience.

Detachable Controllers: A Nifty Idea, Awkward Execution

Lenovo's detachable controllers, reminiscent of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, offer flexibility for tabletop gaming or using the device as a standalone tablet. However, their implementation feels somewhat compromised. The controls are awkwardly placed, with too many buttons crammed onto the sides and back, making for an uncomfortable grip during extended play sessions.

Transforming Mouse: A Gimmick or a Game-Changer?

The Legion Go's right controller can transform into a vertical mouse, complete with a high-DPI optical sensor and dedicated buttons for gaming functions. While undeniably innovative, this feature feels more like a gimmick than a practical necessity. The transformation process is cumbersome, and the resulting mouse, while functional, lacks the ergonomics of a traditional mouse.

Performance: A Step Up, but at a Cost

The Legion Go's AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip delivers a performance boost compared to the Steam Deck, particularly when allowed to consume more power. However, this comes at the expense of battery life, which lags behind the Steam Deck, even with its larger battery.

Windows 11: Still a Handheld Hurdle

The Legion Go's biggest limitation remains its operating system: Windows 11. Despite some improvements, Windows still lacks the streamlined, gamepad-centric experience of Valve's SteamOS. Navigating Windows on a handheld device can be cumbersome, and software quirks, like games launching in windowed mode, persist.

Lenovo's Legion Space software, designed to enhance the handheld experience, is still under development. While it offers basic features like fan control and joystick sensitivity adjustments, it lacks the depth and polish of Valve's software. Key features like advanced button remapping are still missing, requiring reliance on third-party solutions.

Should You Buy It?

The Lenovo Legion Go is a fascinating device with undeniable potential. Its larger screen and detachable controllers push the boundaries of handheld PC gaming. However, its awkward ergonomics, middling battery life, and reliance on Windows hold it back from true greatness.

If you prioritise a larger screen and tablet functionality, and you're willing to grapple with Windows' limitations, the Legion Go might be worth considering. It is priced at Rs 89,990.