Lex Fridman to interview PM Narendra Modi on his podcast, set for February visit

Renowned artificial intelligence researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman has announced an upcoming podcast featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scheduled for late February, the episode promises a deep dive into Modi’s vision for India’s technological and cultural evolution.

In a tweet on Saturday, Fridman expressed his enthusiasm for the project and his excitement about visiting India for the first time. “I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I’ve never been to India, so I’m excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can,” he wrote.

Fridman, known for his in-depth conversations with global thought leaders, scientists, and innovators, is expected to explore a range of topics with PM Modi. The discussion is likely to cover India’s burgeoning role in technology, artificial intelligence, digital governance, and its growing influence on the global stage. Modi’s initiatives, such as Digital India, Make in India, and the country’s advancements in AI, could serve as focal points for the conversation.

This collaboration marks a unique convergence of global technology and leadership. Fridman’s podcast, which has featured luminaries like Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Yuval Noah Harari, is celebrated for delving into complex subjects with clarity and depth.

Fridman’s visit to India is not just about the podcast; it’s a cultural and intellectual exploration. His tweet highlights his eagerness to immerse himself in India’s historic and vibrant culture. With his background in AI and robotics, the visit could also open opportunities for collaborations with India’s rapidly growing tech and academic sectors.

India has become a pivotal player in the global technology landscape, hosting a thriving startup ecosystem and emerging as a leader in AI research and implementation. PM Modi has often championed India’s potential to lead the tech revolution, making this podcast a timely and significant dialogue. The episode’s release is expected to resonate globally, sparking conversations about India’s technological and cultural journey, as well as its aspirations in shaping the future of artificial intelligence and digital governance.