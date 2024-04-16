LG unveils new air conditioner lineup in India with Energy Manager and other smart features

LG Electronics has rolled out its latest range of air conditioners for the Indian market, showcasing cutting-edge technology aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and user convenience. The cornerstone of LG's 2024 AC lineup is the integration of the Energy Manager feature, designed to optimise energy consumption while ensuring superior cooling performance. These state-of-the-art air conditioners are now available for purchase in capacities ranging from 1 ton to 2 tons.

The flagship feature of LG's 2024 AC range, the Energy Manager, empowers users to customise cooling preferences while maintaining energy efficiency levels. Through seamless integration with the LG ThinQ app, users can remotely control and monitor their AC units, thanks to built-in WiFi connectivity.

The new range of LG air conditioners is available in both split and window configurations, boasting energy efficiency ratings between 3 stars and 5 stars. Equipped with advanced 4-in-1 and 6-in-1 convertible technology, coupled with inverter compressors, these ACs deliver unmatched efficiency and performance.

Incorporating copper condensers with Gold Fin coating, the new LG ACs are fortified against rust and corrosion, ensuring longevity and durability. The innovative HimClean feature eliminates bacteria from internal components, maintaining a hygienic cooling environment.

Furthermore, the inclusion of Low Gas Detection and Foul Smell Detection features enhances user experience by promptly identifying and alerting users to potential issues, facilitating timely maintenance and repairs.

In a bid to elevate both functionality and aesthetics, LG has introduced the ArtCool Series, featuring a sleek Black Mirror finish on the indoor unit. This series offers enhanced visual appeal while delivering the same advanced features synonymous with LG air conditioners.

The new range of LG air conditioners, equipped with the Energy Manager feature, is competitively priced, with models starting at Rs 35,000 and reaching up to Rs 60,000. Consumers can purchase these innovative ACs from leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as from authorised LG showrooms and offline retailers nationwide.