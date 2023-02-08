LIC policyholders alert! WhatsApp now provides 24x7 services; check how to use

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has launched a new 24x7 service for its policyholders through the LIC WhatsApp chatbot. The new service offers a range of options, including access to loan eligibility, repayment quotations, policy status, bonus information, ULIP statement of units, LIC services links, premium due date updates, loan interest due date notifications, and certificates for paid premiums, opt-in/opt-out options, and the option to end the conversation.

How to use LIC WhatsApp service

To use the service, policyholders must first register on the LIC India website and then send a "Hi" from their registered mobile number to +91 89768 62090 to access the chatbot and select the desired service. LIC claims the service is designed to be fast, secure, and convenient, allowing policyholders to access information at the click of a button.

WhatsApp India's Director of Business Messaging, Ravi Garg, stated that the company is delighted to partner with LIC to provide essential financial solutions through the WhatsApp Business Platform. Garg claimed that the service will simplify the conventional experience for policyholders and make it more secure and accessible on-the-go.

The LIC WhatsApp Chatbot has been developed by ValueFirst and its CEO and founder, Vishwadeep Bajaj, stated that the company is excited to have built a solution on WhatsApp for LIC. The conversational AI solution will help LIC improve its customer engagement and strengthen its brand.

