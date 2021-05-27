Like it or not! Facebook, Instagram users can now hide 'likes'; here's how it works

Facebook and Instagram users now have the option to hide the number of 'likes' on their posts. Following testing on both platforms, Facebook has finally rolled out the option for all users.

In addition, users can also choose to hide likes on selective posts. All likes will be visible on Facebook and Instagram by default until a user chooses otherwise.

Primarily, the idea to hide 'like' counts on Facebook-owned social media platforms was to depressurising the experience for users. Often, users are found to have been negatively impacted if they didn't get enough 'likes' on their posts.

The situation was especially hard for younger users who greatly value what peers think of them, insomuch that they would bring down the posts that didn't get enough likes.

"We tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurise people experience on Instagram. What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some, and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense for what's trending or popular, so we're giving you the choice," Instagram said in a statement.





Starting today, youll have more options when it comes to like counts on Instagram.



How to hide 'likes' on your Instagram posts: -

Click on the post you want to hide likes for

Tap on the vertical three dots on the top right corner

Click on "Hide Likes"

Meanwhile, the company is also mulling more ways to give users control over their experience.

"That's why we announced new tools to allow people to filter offensive content from their direct messages and gave people ways to control what they see and share on Facebook's News Feed, like the feed filter bar, favorites feed and choose who can comment," the company said.

Instagram added that in this way, users can concentrate on the pictures and videos being shared, rather than how many 'likes' their posts receive.

They can hide the 'like' counts on others' posts as well by visiting the new posts section in Settings. This control will be applicable to all the posts in their feed.

Users also have the option to hide 'like' counts before sharing a post. This can be done by turning this setting on or off, even after the post goes live. Users will see both these controls on Facebook in the next few weeks.

Instagram stated that it is also financing more external research regarding people's experiences on the app, and how that can help it better its policies and products.