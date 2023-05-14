'Linda Yaccarino seems like a certified MAGA supporter': New Twitter CEO's Trump connection baffles netizens

The recent appointment of Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter by Elon Musk has sparked controversy and raised eyebrows amongst netizens. Many have pointed out her connections to the Trump administration and her apparent support for far-right ideologies.

“New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino seems like a certified MAGA supporter,” a Twitter user said. “Is anyone surprised?” another tweeted.

Yaccarino's Twitter feed is littered with follows of far-right accounts, ranging from known ideologues and fellow Trump alumni to random MAGA supporters and extremists. She follows several GOP politicians such as Ron DeSantis, Rand Paul, and Tim Scott, as well as former Trump administration members like Mike Pompeo, Kayleigh McEnany, and Linda McMahon.

One of the concerning follow according to many on Twitter is Jesse Watters, a Fox News pundit known for his inflammatory and often misleading rhetoric. But it's not just high-profile accounts that Yaccarino follows. She also follows anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda machine Libs of TikTok and its founder Chaiya Raichik, as well as Jack Posobiec, a prominent conspiracy theorist who pushed key elements of the pro-Trump QAnon and "Stop the Steal" conspiracies that led to the January 6 insurrection.

Perhaps even more concerning are Yaccarino's follows of lower-profile far-right accounts. She follows "The Cali Conservative," a pro-Trump account that only exists to boost reposts of InfoWars and harass Democratic politicians. She also follows "redwhite&blue4ever," a MAGA Twitter fixture who regularly spreads election disinformation and other far-right propaganda on the platform.

Here are some more Twitter reactions

This is Linda Yaccarino, the next CEO of Twitter. She is an extremist ULTRA MAGA Trump supporter who served on President Trump’s ‘Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.’ pic.twitter.com/cN8gPuw8kc — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) May 12, 2023

Interesting to see MAGA accounts go apoplectic over Linda Yaccarino’s connections to WEF and Davos. Have to wonder who’s stoked that sentiment in the past. pic.twitter.com/QNBMGZmaW2 — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) May 12, 2023

It makes zero sense whatsoever that Elon would hire this woman. https://t.co/KC6bIvJmvp — JKash the SuperHero Orange MAGA Queen🍊 (@JKash000) May 12, 2023

Elon Musk lies. He claims new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino wants to reinstate heavy moderation so advertisers will invest more money in Twitter, but Elon Musk picked a MAGA to run Twitter...sigh.

RIP Twitter#FridayVibes #twitter pic.twitter.com/Nvw0eQhDcP — Sonia Prince (@Die__Trying_) May 12, 2023

