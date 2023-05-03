LinkedIn co-founder and Google DeepMind co-founder's startup Inflection AI launches 'Pi' chatbot

Inflection AI, a startup founded by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, has announced the launch of its first AI chatbot product named Pi. Similar to OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT, Pi uses generative AI technology to converse with users and respond to their queries. The chatbot's development was carried out in-house by Inflection AI, with a focus on creating a highly emotive and human-like conversational experience.

According to Suleyman, the chatbot has been trained to strike a balance between being politically correct while maintaining humour and creativity.

While Pi is ideal for personal day-to-day tasks, the company has stated that it is not intended for generating code or essays. The AI chatbot has been trained using conversational content and user data to improve its performance. Pi is available for use across various platforms such as its website, app, and social media sites like Instagram. The service is free, but the startup has indicated that it may introduce premium subscriptions in the future.

Inflection AI has placed a high priority on developing the chatbot's emotional intelligence and ensuring that it behaves appropriately in all situations. The company has trained Pi to be mindful of its behaviour and avoid any violations of its policies, including not engaging in romantic conversations. The aim is to ensure that the chatbot never tries to imitate a human and frequently reminds users that it is an AI.

Since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022, chatbots powered by generative AI technology have become increasingly popular. Inflection AI was incubated by VC firm Greylock, which led to a $225 million investment in the startup. Co-founder Hoffman, a partner at Greylock, resigned from OpenAI's board in March due to potential conflicts of interest arising from his work with AI startups.

