‘Live events are underrated’: Elon Musk says real-time content is the future of X

For Elon Musk, the future of social media isn’t just about algorithms or short videos—it’s about shared experiences happening in real time. Speaking to investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on the People of WTF podcast, the Tesla and xAI CEO said live content is one of the most powerful and underutilized tools on the internet today.

“Live events are underrated,” Musk said, pointing to the emotional resonance and immediacy that live-streamed moments can generate. He recalled how tens of millions tuned in live to watch events like SpaceX rocket launches, or even his own cage match challenge with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The key insight? “There’s something about being live, where people feel they were there when it happened.”

Under Musk’s ownership, X (formerly Twitter) has undergone a dramatic transformation — from a short-text platform to an increasingly multimedia-driven ecosystem. Central to this evolution is the push toward live content, including video streams, Spaces (live audio), and real-time reactions.

Musk sees live experiences as the antidote to the heavily curated and often manipulative nature of traditional social media feeds. “When something is live, you get rawness. You get reality,” he explained. It’s also a way to foster authenticity and bring creators closer to their audiences, without post-production or filters.

What sets live apart, Musk believes, is its emotional impact. Viewers feel like participants, not just spectators. That feeling of “I was there when it happened” creates deeper engagement, loyalty, and even virality. “You can’t fake live,” Musk noted, suggesting that in a world of deepfakes and AI-generated content, live may become the last bastion of authenticity.

X’s future, then, isn’t just about tweets or reposts — it’s about moments. And if Musk’s instincts are right, the next big moments will be live, raw, and global.