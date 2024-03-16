Lok Sabha polls: Persons above 85, those with more than 40% disability can vote from home

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday that, for the first time in Lok Sabha elections, individuals above 85 years of age and those with more than 40 per cent disability will have the option to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes.

During a press conference unveiling the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kumar stated, "We are prepared to facilitate voting from home for those aged 85 and above. Prior to nominations, we will dispatch Form 12 D to their residences to enable them to exercise this option."

While acknowledging previous trials of this initiative during assembly elections in select regions, Kumar emphasised that this is the inaugural nationwide implementation of the scheme. He elaborated, "If they opt for home voting, we will arrange for ballot casting at their doorstep. Our observation indicates that a majority of these individuals prefer to visit polling booths due to their longstanding commitment to our democratic process... however, provisions will be made for volunteers and wheelchairs at the booths should they choose to come."

Kumar disclosed that there are 85 lakh registered voters aged 85 and above, alongside 88.4 lakh Persons with Disabilities (PwD) listed on the electoral rolls. Additionally, 21.18 lakh centenarians are also included in the electorate.

Highlighting the overall electoral landscape, the CEC revealed that there are 97.8 crore eligible voters, with 49.72 crore being male and 47.1 crore female. The forthcoming elections for the 543 Lok Sabha seats will unfold across seven phases, commencing with voting for 102 seats in the first phase on April 19. The culmination of the electoral process will see the counting of votes on June 4.