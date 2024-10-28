‘Look at plight of Indian customers’: Kunal Kamra urges govt to take action on Ola Electric consumer complaints

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has intensified his criticism of Ola Electric, urging Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to address the "plight of Indian customers" affected by service issues. Kamra’s remarks followed a video shared by an Ola Electric customer, depicting malfunctioning scooters at a service centre in Rangraj Nagar, Solapur, Maharashtra. The customer claimed the scooters were in poor condition, lacking qualified technicians for repairs. The original post tagged Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gadkari, stating, "ALERT! All scooters in bad condition! No qualified engineers/technicians on site. Customers invest hard-earned money. Unacceptable."

In his tweet, Kamra urged Minister Gadkari to address the concerns of Indian customers struggling with unreliable scooters and "bad loans" to manage issues attributed to Ola. Kamra tweeted, "Minister @nitin_gadkari, please look at the plight of Indian customers, their voices aren’t heard. They can’t get to work. They are taking bad loans to solve an issue that is primarily Ola’s responsibility… When will government agencies intervene?"

This marks the latest in a series of criticisms from Kamra, who has been vocal about Ola Electric’s after-sales service. Previously, Kamra criticised the company’s lack of a clear plan to address customer complaints, leading to a public exchange with Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Aggarwal dismissed Kamra’s remarks as those of a "failed stand-up comic" and termed the criticism a "paid post." Despite Aggarwal's assurances of expanding the service network and addressing backlogged complaints, customer dissatisfaction appears to persist.

Earlier this month, Ola Electric responded to stock exchanges and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), claiming to have resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received. Ola’s CFO, Harish Abichandani, stated that the company had a robust mechanism for handling complaints and was fully cooperating with regulatory authorities. However, Kamra questioned this claim, sarcastically asking on social media if "99% of bikes are moving," inviting customers who felt otherwise to share their experiences.