‘Hard to believe’: Kunal Kamra questions Ola Electric’s claims about resolving 99% of customer complaints

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again called out Ola Electric, this time questioning the company’s recent claim that it has resolved 99.1% of customer complaints. After Ola Electric responded to a Show Cause Notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), Kamra took to social media, expressing doubt over the company’s claims.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kamra wrote:

“99% consumer complaints solved means 99% bikes are moving? Hard to believe, if you’re part of the 1% leave your story below…”

This reaction from Kamra comes just days after Ola Electric announced that it had addressed most of the complaints it received from the CCPA. In a letter sent to stock exchanges on 21 October 2024, Ola’s Chief Financial Officer, Harish Abichandani, confirmed that the company had provided all required clarifications to the CCPA and that 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints were resolved to customers' satisfaction.

The CCPA had issued a Show Cause Notice to Ola on 7 October, accusing the company of misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. Ola responded by emphasising that it has a “robust mechanism” in place to handle complaints and is committed to cooperating with regulators.

Kunal Kamra has been vocal about his criticism of Ola Electric for several weeks, especially regarding its after-sales service and repair delays. Earlier this month, Kamra publicly mocked Ola after its CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, posted a picture of Ola's gigafactory. Kamra sarcastically shared an image of Ola scooters waiting for repairs, suggesting that many customers were still facing issues with their vehicles.

This led to a heated exchange between Kamra and Aggarwal on X. Aggarwal dismissed Kamra’s criticism, calling him a “failed stand-up comic” and accusing him of posting “paid” comments. The CEO also promised that Ola Electric was expanding its service network and would soon resolve all backlogged complaints.

The public spat between Kamra and Aggarwal came at a time when Ola Electric was already facing scrutiny. The company’s shares dropped 6 per cent on 8 October, shortly after the CCPA notice became public. The controversy surrounding its after-sales service, combined with Kamra’s ongoing criticism, has put further pressure on the company to improve its customer support and regain public trust.

Kamra’s latest post has sparked more discussion on social media, with users sharing their own experiences. Many users seem to agree with Kamra’s scepticism, questioning whether the company’s claim of resolving 99.1% of complaints reflects the true state of customer satisfaction. Others have sided with Ola Electric claiming that that if it was a formal response to CCPA, the authorities will be able to verify the claim.