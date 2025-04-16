Looking for a 'sad movie'? Netflix’s new Open-AI search can help

Netflix has begun testing a new AI-powered search tool that allows users to find TV shows and films using natural language, including specific moods and preferences, in an effort to make discovering content on the platform faster and more intuitive.

As first reported by Bloomberg, the feature is powered by OpenAI and is currently being trialled with select users in Australia and New Zealand on iOS devices. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that the test is opt-in and will expand to the United States “in the coming weeks and months”. There are no current plans to bring the tool to other platforms.

This experimental search engine goes beyond conventional queries by enabling more specific and expressive inputs. For example, users might be able to type in their mood, like “sad” or “funny”, or even use their own natural language to search, and receive tailored recommendations from Netflix’s catalogue.

A Netflix representative told The Verge, “It’s early days for the feature and we’re really in a learn and listen phase for this beta.”

Netflix has long relied on artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive its recommendation engine, which suggests titles based on a subscriber’s viewing history. However, this new feature marks a notable expansion of how the company is using AI to enhance the user experience.

In a departure from its usual approach to new features, which are often rolled out universally, Netflix is opting for a cautious, voluntary test this time, reflecting the sensitivity and public scrutiny surrounding AI adoption in entertainment.