‘Looking forward to being Mrs Bezos’: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez throw star-studded engagement party

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, recently featured on the cover of Vogue magazine, reportedly hosted an extravagant engagement celebration in Beverly Hills, California. The engagement took place in May, and the festivities were attended by prominent figures from Hollywood, including Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, and Salma Hayek.

The opulent gathering unfolded at the residence of designer Diane Von Furstenberg and media mogul Barry Diller, as disclosed by a report from Page Six. According to the same source, Jeff Bezos delivered a remarkable and heartfelt speech to his fiancée, Lauren, while Nineties Pieces of You singer Jewel performed an original song dedicated to the couple, titled "Legendary."

Notable personalities present at the star-studded event included Disney CEO Bob Iger, Kris Jenner, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Jessica Alba, designer Stacy Bendet, and Deborra-Lee Furness, the former spouse of Hugh Jackman. Also in attendance were Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Miranda Kerr and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, James Brolin, jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, and Hollywood financier Vivi Nevo.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Bezos and Sanchez shared insights into their romance and tentative wedding plans. Sanchez expressed uncertainty about the size and location of the wedding, stating, “We’re still thinking about the wedding, what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!” According to the Vogue report, Jeff proposed during the start of their summer at sea, presenting the ring after a starlit dinner à deux.

Lauren Sanchez commemorated the Vogue photoshoot on her Instagram profile, describing it as a surreal experience. From her days as a wide-eyed girl in New Mexico eagerly grabbing the latest Vogue magazine to gracing its pages, she expressed immense love and gratitude.

“I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos,” Sanchez declared. Regarding her wedding dress, she mentioned an interest in designs by Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, or Valentino. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos announced his intention to relocate from Seattle and settle down in Miami.

