Looking to buy a new smartphone? Here are all latest launches in under Rs 20,000

It's raining smartphones these days. Just ahead of the festive season, almost all smartphone manufacturers have come up with new offerings. With the majority of launches happening under in the price bracket of Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000, here is the list of all the popular mid-budget smartphones launched in the last two months. What makes it more interesting is various festive offers with cashback, freebies, discounted prices and zero-cost EMIs making these purchases even more affordable.

1. Xiaomi Redmi 8A: Rs 6,499 onwards

There is a Redmi phone to fit everyone's budget. Keeping festive season in mind, Xiaomi has launched new phones across its portfolio. Starting at Rs 6,499, Redmi 8A comes with a 6.2 inch HD display, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, has a 12MP AI primary camera with Sony IMX363 sensor and 5000 mAh battery onboard. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, has a Type-C port and also supports 18W fast charging. The phone is available in two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.

2. Redmi 8: Rs 7,999 onwards

Featuring a 6.2-inch notch display and aura mirror design, the Redmi 8 is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and is splash proof with P2i coating. Addressing dual-SIM needs of consumers, this one packs in a dedicated dual SIM slot with a memory card slot too. At the rear is a 12MP AI dual camera with a 2MP depth sensor and an AI selfie camera at the front. It comes with wireless FM Radio, packs in a 5000 mAh battery and supports quick charge. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB storage onboard.

3. Lenovo A6 Note: Rs 7,999

The Lenovo A6 Note features a 6.09-inch dewdrop display with 720x1520 pixel resolution and has 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek P22 Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz and paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs in 4000 mAh battery and features a 13MP and 2MP dual AI rear camera with f/2.0 and a 5MP AI selfie camera. For security, it even packs in a face unlock feature along with fingerprint scanner.

4. Coolpad Cool 5: Rs 7,999

The Cool 5 from Coolpad (established by Yulong Group) features a 6.2-inch HD+ dewdrop display with full lamination, multi-touch and 2.5D Glass. It is powered by Helio MT6762, Octa Core 2.0 GHz processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage and has got 4000mAh battery. It is equipped with a 16MP front camera and dual setup rear camera including a 13MP and a 2MP camera.

5. Motorola Moto e6s: Rs 7,999 onwards

After a long gap, Motorola is getting aggressive in the sub-Rs 10,000 price category. The Moto e6s features a 6.1-inch HD+ display. The rear houses a dual camera setup - 13MP with 2MP and single 8MP front camera. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 4G of RAM and 64GB internal storage and a 3000 mAh battery.

6. Vivo U10: Rs 8,990 onwards

This one houses a 6.35-inch screen and has an HD+ resolution of 720x1544p. The triple camera module at the rear comprises a 13MP standard camera along with the 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 processor, an octa-core chipset with eight Kryo cores. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and an 18W fast charger. The phone is available in three variants - starting with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and the top-of-the-line variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

7. Samsung Galaxy A10s: Rs 9,499 onwards

The way Chinese smartphone players have been flooding the market with mobiles at a different price point, Samsung too seemed to have been following the trend. The A10s features a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, 4000mAh battery, dual rear camera with 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor and a fingerprint scanner. Powered by an octa-core processor, the phone is available in two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.

8. Realme 5: Rs 9,999 onwards

Who could have thought that quad-camera phones can be available for under Rs 10,000? But, Realme has disrupted the camera phone segment with the Realme 5. If you are a photography enthusiast, want to flaunt the latest tech without spending much, the Realme 5 is a good deal. The rear camera setup includes a 12MP main sensor along with 118-degree ultra-wide lens, portrait lens and 4cm macro lens. The base model features 3GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage followed by 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant and 4GB RAM with 128GB capacity. Featuring a 6.6-inch display, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and packs in a massive 5000 mAh battery.

9. Motorola One Marco: Rs 9,999

Belonging to the camera-centric series from Motorola, the One Macro features a triple camera setup at the rear - a 13MP primary camera along with 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Running Android 9, it is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. Having a 4000 mAh battery onboard, it has a USB Type-C port and a fingerprint scanner at the rear. At the front is a 6.2-inch display.

10. Samsung Galaxy 20s: Rs 11,999 onwards

Designed for generation Z, this phone packs in triple rear camera with a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and depth sensor, a 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging and striking design. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, it is paired with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage to start with. Galaxy A20s also sports Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. The higher variant comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

11. Oppo A5 2020: Rs 12,490

Aiming to disrupt the sub-Rs 20,000 price category, Oppo's A5 2020 comes with a 6.5-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, it is paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM options with an onboard storage capacity of 64GB. With support for Dolby Atmos sound effects, the camera setup includes 12MP primary camera with 8MP ultra-wide lens along, 2MP macro Lens and 2MP portrait Lens. There is also an 8MP AI selfie camera onboard. All this is backed with a 5000 mAh battery.

12. Mi A3: Rs 12,999 onwards

One of the best Android One smartphones in the market, this one comes with a near bezel-less 6.08 Super AMOLED display with a tear-drop notch at the top and a thick bezel towards the bottom and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the camera front, it has a triple camera module with the primary 48-megapixel Sony sensor, an 8-MP wide-angle lens with a 118-degree field-of-view and 2MP depth sensor. Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 processor is powering this stock Android phone that is available in two variants - the high-end with 6GB of RAM and the low-end with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

13. Realme 5 Pro: Rs 13,999 onwards

The Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch display with1080 X 2340p resolution and the display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. It packs in a 48MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait camera and 2MP macro lens at the rear and a 16MP front camera. It sports a 16MP camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture. Realme 5 Pro is powered by 2.3 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Processor.

14. Lenovo K10 Note: Rs 13,999 onwards

Competing against the likes of recently launched Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, the Lenovo K10 Note sports a 6.3-inch dewdrop screen in a unibody colourful design. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and has a 4050 mAh battery onboard. The phone features a triple camera module with 16MP primary camera, the 5MP depth sensor and the 8MP with 2x Optical Zoom lens. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999.

15. Nokia 6.2: Rs 15,999

HMD Global, the official licensee of Nokia smartphones is getting aggressive. The just-launched Nokia 6.2 comes with a 6.3-inch PureDisplay for delivering an immersive entertainment experience. It packs in a triple camera setup combined with artificial intelligence. This includes a 16MP primary camera with 5MP depth sensor and 8MP ultra-wide camera. The company claims to offer improved low light performance. Unlike most of the smartphones in the market, this one belongs to Android One family, meaning no custom UI. Powered by Qualcomm 636 processor, it packs in a 3500mAh battery and is available in just one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

16. Oppo A9 2020: Rs 16,990 onwards

With a similar spec sheet as of the A5 2020, the biggest USP of the A9 2020 model is the camera module at the rear and the front. This device also packs in a quad-camera setup, but the primary lens is 48MP along with 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens. At the front is 16MP camera with AI beautification feature. Basic specifications include a 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 665 processor and a 5000 mAh battery. The phone is available in two capacities - 4GB or 8GB RAM options with 128GB onboard storage.

17. Vivo Z1x: Rs 16,990 onwards

The Z1x houses a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent. It also houses a triple camera setup at the rear that includes 48-MP Sony IMX 582 sensor as the primary lens along with 8MP AI Super wide-angle and a 2MP portrait bokeh lens. There is also a 32MP selfie camera with AI beauty mode. Z1x is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE along with 6GB RAM. This 64-bit CPU Qualcomm Kryo 360 with 10 nm design, clocked at 2.3 GHz along with Adreno 616 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) should be capable of handling mobile games and multitasking.

18. Samsung Galaxy A30s: Rs 16,999 onwards

Competing against the smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme, the Galaxy A30s comes with a 6.4inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display that the company claims has been designed for gaming, streaming videos and more. It packs in a 25MP main camera with 8MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP depth camera at the rear. It also features AI-powered game booster technology, Knox Security & Samsung Pay (card payments through NFC only) and an on-screen fingerprint scanner. Powered by Exynos 7904 Octa-Core processor, it is available in two configurations - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage.

19. Realme 5 XT: Rs 16,999 onwards

The latest smartphone from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme, the XT is the company's first 64MP quad-camera phone in India. It also has an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 16MP front camera. This phone features a 6.4-inch full HD+ display, has 4000 mAh battery, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 paired with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. It is also available in 6GB RAM with 64GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

20. Nokia 7.2: Rs 18,599 onwards

Nokia 7.2 is good-looking and packs in power. The circular triple camera module with Zeiss optics at the rear has got a 48MP primary camera with 5MP depth sensor and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front is the 6.3-inch full HD+ display, and both the front and rear are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Available in three colours, the cyan green looks stunning. The Android One smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage and 3500 mAh battery. There is also a variant with 6GB of RAM.

21. Redmi Note 8 Pro: To be announced

Redmi Note series has been quite popular for the value proposition it offers - from great design to camera and the power to the battery. Even though the company had launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro only a few months back, competition has compelled the brand to come up with the Note 8 Pro. Along with the stunning display and design, this one is the first 64MP camera phone from Xiaomi in India portfolio. With the 64MP primary snapper, it comes with 8MP ultra-wide lens with 120-degree field of view, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens that can get as close as 2cm to the subject. Looking beyond Qualcomm, this time, the phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T to offer powerful gaming experience and has a 4500mAh battery onboard. All this is packed in a phone with a 6.53-inch display.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: What are the best smartphone deals?

Also read: India's corporate tax cut to boost smartphone manufacturing: report