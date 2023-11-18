'Lost confidence in his ability': ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, on Friday said that it has fired CEO Sam Altman as it no longer had confidence in his ability to lead the company.

"Mr Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," the company said in an official statement.

"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," it added.

OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO, the company said, adding that it will conduct a formal search for a permanent CEO.

A member of OpenAI’s leadership team for five years, Mira has played a critical role in OpenAI’s evolution into a global AI leader. As per the company, she brings a unique skill set, understanding of the company’s values, operations, and business, and already leads the company’s research, product, and safety functions.

Altman's decision last year to release the app paid off in ways he never imagined, catapulting the Missouri-born Stanford dropout to household name stardom.

The launch of ChatGPT ignited an AI race, with contenders including tech giants Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta.

"I loved my time at openai. It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all i loved working with such talented people. Will have more to say about what’s next later," Altman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The company's co-founder Greg Brockman also announced his departure.

"I'm super proud of what we've all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. We've been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today's news, I quit," he said on X.

After learning today’s news, this is the message I sent to the OpenAI team: https://t.co/NMnG16yFmm pic.twitter.com/8x39P0ejOM — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023

The company, in its statement on leadership transition, had also said that Greg Brockman will be stepping down as chairman of the board and will remain in his role at the company, reporting to the CEO.

