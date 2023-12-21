Luxury for your ears! These Louis Vuitton wireless earbuds are priced at over Rs 1 lakh; check features, specs

Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton’s Horizon Light Up wireless earphones have become viral on the internet due to their hefty price tag. As per the official website, these earbuds are priced at $1,660, which is approximately Rs 1.38 lakh.

The earbuds were launched in March 2023 but are now gaining popularity in India. This began when a content creator named Aman Yadav posted a video on Instagram about it and garnered over 2.9 million comments and hundreds of comments.

Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up earbuds specifications, features

In terms of design, the earbuds come with a polished stainless steel case, which has the brand’s name engraved on it accompanied by backlit LEDs. They come with 11mm beryllium drivers for rich, high-fidelity sound. They also support hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and ambient listening mode.

As for the battery, they offer up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, and the charging case can provide an additional 16 hours. Overall, the earbuds can offer up to 28 hours of battery life. These LV earbuds also come with features like Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, IPX5 water resistance, and support for the Louis Vuitton Connect app.

Louis Vuitton said: "The charging case animates in a beautiful kaleidoscope of gradient colours, performing an electric dance while indicating battery levels. The earphones also come with a lightweight travel case designed to be easily attached to a belt loop or bag, marrying function with style."

After looking at these super expensive earphones, it threw social media users into frenzy. One Instagram user commented, “You will get it soon from China probably made in the same factory as Louis Vuitton is made”. Another user wrote, “Bro, are you so rich”. Another user joked, “Take care of my family when I die, after purchasing this, take care of my LV Bluetooth when I die”.

