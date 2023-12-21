Top 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: Lava Storm 5G, Realme C67, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more

Many brands including Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme and Lava have launched several new smartphones this year. If you are looking to buy a new 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India, here are a few options that you wouldn’t want to miss. Check out the specifications, features and pricing of these budget-friendly smartphones.

Top 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India

Lava Storm 5G

Price: Rs 13,499

Lava Storm 5G features a 6.78-inch punch-hole LCD display that offers a 2460 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimesnity 6080 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 13 but the company promises to roll out the Android 14 and two years of security updates.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. For selfies, it is expected to come with a 16MP front facing camera.

Lava Storm 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It also comes with a Type-C port for charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is available in Gale Green and Thunder Black colour variants.

Realme C67 5G

Price: Rs 13,999

Realme C67 5G features a 6.72-inch FullHD+ display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and 680 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

In terms of camera, Realme C67 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. For selfies and video calls, it comes with an 8MP front facing camera.

Realme C67 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a 33W SUPERVOOC Charge. It comes with a type-C port for charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Redmi 12 5G

Price: Rs 11,999

Redmi 12 5G features a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It comes with a IP53 rating for water and dust resistance.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a 50MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Redmi 12 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is available in Jade Black, Moonstone Silver and Pastel Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Price: Rs 13,990

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with an Exynos 1330 octa-core SoC alongside a Mali G68 GPU. It offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 13MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. For connectivity, it comes with 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Poco M6 Pro 5G

Price: Rs 10,999

Poco M6 Pro 5G features a has a 6.71-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 550 nits. It is powered by 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance.

As for the camera, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor. It features an 8MP front facing camera. In terms of battery, it houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

