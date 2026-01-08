‘Machine looms have arrived’: Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu on AI transforming software development

Sridhar Vembu, Chief Scientist at Zoho, has shared a striking example of how artificial intelligence is dramatically accelerating software development within the company.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vembu revealed that an experienced engineer from Zoho’s R&D team independently built a sophisticated assembly- and machine-code security tool in just one month — work that would typically require a team of three to four engineers nearly a year to complete.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Vembu said he was unaware the engineer was even working on the project until it was demonstrated to him. “I was blown away by the depth and breadth of the tool,” he wrote, underscoring both the complexity of the software and the speed at which it was developed.

Yesterday one of our experienced engineers who works in my R&D team, showed me an assembly and machine code security tool he built in his spare time over the past month. I did not know he was building it. I was blown away by the depth and breadth of the tool.



He has developed… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 8, 2026

According to Vembu, the engineer credited the Opus 4.5 AI model as a turning point. While previously sceptical about AI-generated code, the engineer told Vembu that the model fundamentally changed his view, enabling rapid progress on a highly technical and specialised tool.

Advertisement

The Zoho co-founder described the episode as emblematic of the company’s internal culture, where engineers are encouraged to experiment independently and explore new ideas without rigid oversight. “This is how we learn in Zoho — we let smart people experiment and find new pathways,” Vembu noted.

He also used the moment to reflect on the broader implications of AI for the software industry. Drawing a metaphor, Vembu likened traditional software development to handloom weaving, now being challenged by the arrival of “powerful machine looms” in the form of advanced AI systems.

“The implications are enormous,” he wrote, adding that Zoho itself is feeling the pressure to adapt. As Chief Scientist, Vembu said he is keenly aware of the responsibility to guide the company through this transition, ending his post with a candid note: “At Zoho, we have our work cut out… Wish us luck.”

Advertisement

“I would describe it as the conductor of the orchestra being able to deliver a complex musical performance all alone without other people involved,” Vembu concluded.