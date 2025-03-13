Made in India, heard globally: Noise co-founder Amit Khatri shares ambition beyond domestic shores

In a market where tech brands rise and vanish overnight, Noise has quietly become a homegrown success story, capturing one-fourth of India’s smartwatch market. With strategic partnerships, most recently with audio legend Bose, and a design ethos inspired by vinyl records, the brand has launched ‘Noise Master Buds,’ aiming to redefine what premium audio feels like. Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, shares with Business Today the philosophy behind their latest innovation, the art of staying relevant in a crowded market, and why putting advanced tech into everyday hands remains central to the company’s growth strategy.

PD: With a decade in the smart wearables space, how has Noise adapted to evolving Indian consumer needs? Any standout innovations that define this journey?

Amit Khatri: Over the past decade, Noise has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs of Indian consumers, driven by our vision to democratize industry-forward innovation and premium experiences at an aspirational price point. With a 24.8 percent market share (as per IDC), we have established ourselves as a household name, wherein 1 in every 4 smartwatches sold in India is a Noise smartwatch. Our commitment to strategic innovation, deep market insights, and a strong R&D focus has enabled us to stay ahead, making advanced technology more accessible to all. Guided by consumer trust, we are strengthening a comprehensive connected lifestyle ecosystem, seamlessly integrating innovation into people’s lives.

The backing of Bose, our first strategic investor, further reinforces our leadership and long-term vision. This approach to continuous reinvention has propelled Noise from a bootstrapped startup to India's No.1 smartwatch brand and the first homegrown brand to rank among the top three globally. At the core of this journey is Noise Labs, our dedicated R&D arm that drives industry-leading innovation to make premium wearable experiences accessible to a larger audience. Every innovation we introduce stems from extensive market research, real-time consumer engagement, and rigorous testing. Our flagship products such as Luna Ring 2.0, Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series, and the newly launched Noise Master Buds - exemplify this commitment. We are bringing precision to health insights, immersive audio, and smarter lifestyle integration to the forefront.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving growth by leveraging strategic opportunities and strengthening our Make in India initiatives. With a strong focus on innovation, accessibility, and consumer trust, we continue to solidify our market leadership while setting new benchmarks globally.

PD: With ‘Noise Master Buds,’ how is Noise differentiating itself in the crowded TWS market? What has the Bose collaboration brought to the table, and can we expect more from the Master Series?

Amit Khatri: We believe that sound is more than just a momentary experience - it’s a journey. The launch of Noise Master Buds, the debut product in our Master Series, marks a strategic milestone in our journey towards premium experience and doubling down on audio. It redefines our core proposition by combining industry-forward innovation with an iconic design philosophy, setting a new standard in the TWS segment.

Bridging the gap between premium sound and accessibility, the Noise Master Buds are expertly tuned with Sound by Bose technology to deliver an unparalleled listening experience. This launch is a testament to the shared vision elevating everyday experiences with advanced technology, quality, accessibility, and user experience in India’s rapidly evolving premium audio segment.

At the heart of the Noise Master Buds lies our design-first approach. Our in-house team, in collaboration with leading international design agencies, have meticulously crafted a unique design in an ergonomic and lightweight build, to deliver an uncompromised audio experience. Inspired by the legacy of pure sound, capturing the essence of unadulterated listening - just like vinyl records, the metal disc design symbolises the infinity of our tech future.

With up to 49dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), users can immerse themselves in a distraction-free experience - whether at work, on the move, or simply unwinding. Additional standout features include - Effortless connectivity, Spatial Audio Support, Dual Device Connectivity and Google Fast Pairing, ensuring seamless switching between devices, ensuring seamless performance and convenience in one sleek package.

But this is just the beginning. As Noise Master Series evolves, each product in the series will be built with the same philosophy - delivering an elevated yet accessible experience, further strengthening our position in the market.

PD: How is Noise performing in terms of business growth? Any key milestones or figures that showcase this progress?

Amit Khatri: At Noise, our decade-long journey has been defined by relentless innovation and a deep commitment to making technology more meaningful for consumers. As India’s No.1 smartwatch brand with a 24.8% market share, we have not only solidified our leadership in the smart wearables space but also maintained consistent business growth. Our strategic focus on continuous innovation, local manufacturing, and building an interconnected ecosystem has been instrumental in sustaining our momentum. Through consistently solving evolving consumer needs and elevating their experience through meaningful technology, we are strongly positioned for the next phase of growth.

Our expansion has been both horizontal and vertical. While we continue to deep dive into various consumer cohorts, our foray into new categories with Noise Power Series and Noise Tag 1, is adding to our foothold in the industry. A key milestone in this journey is the launch of the Noise Master Buds, expertly tuned with Sound by Bose. Moreover, our strategic partnerships with Airtel Payments Bank, Aviva Insurance, and Aditya Birla Health Insurance have allowed us to integrate smart functionalities that elevate the everyday experience, reinforcing our vision of a seamlessly connected lifestyle. Simultaneously, the brand has had consistent market leadership and deeper penetration. We have expanded our offline retail footprint, bringing our products closer to consumers across cities while strengthening our Make in India commitment through a partnership with Iljin Electronics to meet growing local demand. Our NoiseFit App has also scaled significantly, enhancing user engagement and offering a more integrated experience within our ecosystem.

Further solidifying our vision for premium innovation and accessibility, our collaboration with Bose - our first-ever strategic investor has reinforced our focus on delivering superior experiences. This partnership extends beyond product development and investment, aligning with our broader ambition to elevate India’s position in the global innovation landscape. Our presence at CES 2025 reaffirmed this commitment as we continue to drive industry-leading advancements that place India on the world innovation map. As we scale further, our focus remains steadfast on solving real consumer needs, making advanced technology more accessible, and building an interconnected ecosystem that enhances everyday experiences.

PD: What impact has Noise had on India’s tech ecosystem? Where do you see the brand’s role in shaping the future of Indian consumer tech?

Amit Khatri: Noise has redefined India’s tech ecosystem by making wearable technology an integral part of everyday life. Our commitment to democratizing industry-first innovation ensures that premium experiences are within everyone’s reach. Through blending advanced technology and utility, we have transformed smart wearables from optional accessories into essential tools that enhance cognitive well-being, productivity, and personal expression.

As the market leader, with one out of four consumers choosing Noise smartwatches, we continue to drive adoption even in a challenging industry landscape. From Luna Ring in advancing the smart rings category to redefining premium audio experience with Noise Master Buds, we are committed to innovation that elevates user journey while shaping the future of connected living. By bringing together Bose’s legacy of audio excellence with our deep understanding of the Indian market and consumer preferences, we bring world-class technology to consumers while simultaneously showcasing homegrown excellence on a global stage.

Beyond innovation, our contribution extends to strengthening India’s position as a global tech leader. By investing in local manufacturing, strong R&D, driving employment, and expanding product categories with Noise Power Series and Noise Tag 1, we are not only fueling economic growth but also reinforcing India’s reputation as a hub for innovative technology.

As we move forward, Noise remains committed to making wearable technology more relevant and transformative - shaping the future of tech for India and the world.