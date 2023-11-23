Mahadev betting app case registered in Mumbai transferred to crime branch

An FIR filed concerning an alleged illegal gambling and cyber fraud valued at Rs 15,000 crore linked to the Mahadev betting app has been handed over to the Mumbai crime branch for investigation, an official told PTI on Thursday.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar, transferred the case to the crime branch due to the extensive nature of the investigation, the official confirmed.

The FIR, registered earlier this month at the Matunga police station in Mumbai, implicated 32 individuals, including the app's "promoter" Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, Shubham Soni, and others for purportedly carrying out fraudulent activities since 2019, as per police reports.

According to the FIR, the accused have allegedly deceived people of nearly Rs 15,000 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently asserted that a forensic examination and a statement from a cash courier led to "startling allegations" that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app have thus far paid approximately Rs 508 crore to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, with these claims being under investigation.

Subsequently, the BJP released a video featuring Shubham Soni claiming ownership of the app and having "proof" of having paid Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. However, the chief minister has refuted these claims.

On November 5, the Centre issued orders to block 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, following the ED's request.

The ban on these 22 illegal betting platforms was a result of investigations carried out by the ED regarding an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids associated with the Mahadev app in Chhattisgarh. As per the official, the Chhattisgarh police have filed at least 75 FIRs related to the app, and the ED has conducted an inquiry into the matter.

Several Bollywood actors and actresses were also under scanner as they had promoted the illegal betting app which included actor Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Leone and several others.

