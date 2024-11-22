Mahindra unveils design sketches of BE 6e and XEV 9e electric SUVs with 'Heartcore' design

Mahindra has unveiled teaser sketches of its forthcoming electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e, which are part of the “Electric Origin” series. These models are designed with a focus on aesthetics, performance, and emotional appeal. The global unveiling is scheduled for November 26, 2024.

The BE 6e and XEV 9e feature the Heartcore Design Philosophy, which merges functionality, luxury, and emotional connection. The BE 6e boasts an athletic silhouette with aerodynamic elements, while the XEV 9e presents a sophisticated SUV coupe design embodying modern elegance.

Related Articles

Pratap Bose, Mahindra’s Chief Design & Creative Officer, stated, “Heartcore Design is about creating an emotional bond with our customers through design.”

The unveiling on November 26 signifies Mahindra’s commitment to innovation in electric mobility. Updates can be followed on Mahindra’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Mahindra claims it launched the INGLO platform, aiming to prioritise safety, performance, and efficiency. The company describes the platform as 'intuitive, intelligent, and immersive'; focusing on advanced safety standards and performance to meet global benchmarks.

The INGLO platform will support the two upcoming electric SUVs: the XEV 9e, a premium electric SUV for luxury enthusiasts, and the BE 6e, a performance-driven model for those seeking a sportier drive. The new models are aimed at the satisfying the rising demand for electric SUVs in India.

Mahindra plans to reveal these vehicles at its Unlimit India event. A teaser showcasing the SUVs design and features is already online. Further updates will be available on the company's website and social media channels as the launch nears.