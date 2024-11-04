Mahindra to unveil XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs in India this month at 'Unlimit India' event

Mahindra is set to introduce its new electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, in India, with the unveiling scheduled for 26 November at the 'Unlimit India' event in Chennai. These models mark Mahindra's venture into the electric vehicle market under the new brands 'XEV' and 'BE,' based on its custom electric platform, the INGLO architecture.

Related Articles

Mahindra claims that the INGLO platform is crafted to enhance safety, performance, and efficiency, providing drivers with a dynamic and engaging experience. Mahindra highlights that this architecture features 'intuitive, intelligent, and immersive' elements, focusing on advanced safety standards and robust performance to meet global expectations. This platform will serve as the foundation for both the luxury-oriented XEV 9e and the sportier BE 6e.

The XEV 9e is designed as a premium electric SUV with a focus on luxury, while the BE 6e is aimed at those seeking a bold, performance-driven vehicle. Both models demonstrate Mahindra's dedication to merging distinctive design with cutting-edge EV technology, targeting the expanding electric SUV market in India.

The launch event, 'Unlimit India,' will officially reveal these vehicles, with a teaser already available online, showcasing their design and features. Mahindra will share updates and additional information on their website and social media platforms as the launch date approaches.

The introduction of the XEV 9e and BE 6e is part of Mahindra's strategy to advance electric mobility, aligning with the company's broader goals of sustainability and innovation.