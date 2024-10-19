Mahindra’s journey to democratise SUV tech: A peek into the future of Indian automobiles

Mahindra & Mahindra has consistently pushed boundaries in India’s automotive sector, particularly in the SUV market. Under the leadership of Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division, the company has transformed SUVs from utilitarian vehicles into technology-packed lifestyle icons.

In an exclusive interview with Tech Today, Nakra took us through Mahindra’s journey, explaining how technology has been pivotal to their success. “The philosophy has always remained the same—how do we bring technology, innovation, design, and aspiration to customers?” he said, recalling Mahindra’s SUV evolution, starting from the Bolero to the Scorpio, and now with the Thar Roxx.

Mahindra’s approach has always been about democratising technology. Nakra explained, “If you look at the last five or six launches we’ve done—whether it’s the Thar, the XUV700, or the Scorpio-N—all these products have brought in what we believe has helped us democratise technology in the automotive industry.” For instance, Mahindra was the first in the Indian SUV market to introduce CRDi technology with the Scorpio, and the XUV500 was the first in its segment to feature a 6-inch touchscreen back in 2011.

Nakra emphasised that this commitment to technology goes beyond just the technical specs—it is also about creating aspirational vehicles that reflect the lifestyle of the modern Indian consumer. “SUVs are lifestyle products. They are an extension of your lifestyle,” he said, noting that the Mahindra philosophy blends both technology and the thrill of driving. The Thar Roxx, their latest SUV, encapsulates this approach with advanced features like ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats, all at competitive pricing.

This relentless focus on innovation has helped Mahindra carve out a unique position in the Indian automotive landscape, and the company shows no signs of slowing down. As Nakra summed it up, “It’s about creating a culmination of the best of technology and the pleasure of driving a lifestyle SUV.”