Man behind OpenAI, ChatGPT is starting his own AI company and is hiring engineers, researchers

Ilya Sutskever, the man who was thought to be behind the short-lived removal of Sam Altman from OpenAI, has opened his own company called Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI). He was one of the co-founders of OpenAI and is believed to be one of the most influential personalities in the sector. Sutskever shared the announcement of the new company on X.

Daniel Gross and Daniel Levy are the two other co-founders of SSI. In a post from the official X account of SSI, the company explains its objective and how it is different from other companies like OpenAI and Google. In the post the company claims that they have ‘one goal and one product: a safe superintelligence’.

Further, they explain, “SSI is our mission, our name, and our entire product roadmap, because it is our sole focus. Our team, investors, and business model are all aligned to achieve SSI.”

As the name suggests, the emphasis is on safety. The company plans to work both on enhancing new capabilities and at the same time work on safety. The official statement said, “We approach safety and capabilities in tandem, as technical problems to be solved through revolutionary engineering and scientific breakthroughs. We plan to advance capabilities as fast as possible while making sure our safety always remains ahead.”

They took a dig at existing AI companies that have commercialised a nascent technology that is still not understood completely. They said, “Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles, and our business model means safety, security, and progress are all insulated from short-term commercial pressures.”

The company will have two offices at the beginning, one in Palo Alto and the other in Tel Aviv. SSI is looking to recruit top technical talent in both areas.

The statement said, “We are assembling a lean, cracked team of the world’s best engineers and researchers dedicated to focusing on SSI and nothing else. If that’s you, we offer an opportunity to do your life’s work and help solve the most important technical challenge of our age.”

The new brand comes after multiple accusations on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for rushing product launches within the company. Even former board members, who were behind the ouster of Sam Altman, claimed that they were unaware of OpenAI ChatGPT launch and only got to know about it on Twitter.