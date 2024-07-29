MapMyIndia parent company accuses Ola Maps of stealing data

CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapMyIndia, has filed a lawsuit against Ola Electric, alleging that the ride aggregator copied proprietary data to build its own Ola Maps. According to a report by Forbes India, Ola has been accused of duplicating MapMyIndia’s API and SDKs, co-mingling, and reverse engineering licensed products, which is prohibited under the terms of their agreement signed in June 2021.

“You have duplicated our client’s API and SDKs from proprietary sources belonging to our client to build Ola Maps. It is firmly stated that our client’s exclusive data has been copied/derived by you to further your illegal motive and for your unjust commercial gains,” reads the legal document from CE Info Systems.

In early July, Ola launched Ola Maps, claiming it was developed using open-source data and real-time information from the Ola fleet. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola, announced the move on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the cost savings achieved by transitioning away from Google Maps and Azure.

However, CE Info Systems strongly refutes these claims. The company’s legal notice asserts that Ola’s development of Ola Maps did not rely solely on open map data, and alleges that Ola has misused confidential information and trade secrets belonging to MapMyIndia.

An Ola Electric spokesperson told Business Today, “Ola Electric wishes to address the recent claims made by CE Info Systems Limited (“CE Info”) in relation to the alleged issues with Ola Maps vis-à-vis MapMyIndia and reported in news media. We would like to state unequivocally that these allegations are false, malicious and misleading. Ola Electric stands by the integrity of its business practices. We will suitably respond to the notice shortly.”

Ongoing Developments and Industry Reactions

Following the launch of Ola Maps, Google responded by significantly reducing the pricing for Google Maps developers in India, with a 70 per cent cut and a 90 per cent discount for ONDC developers. In response, Ola Maps announced a 50 per cent discount on Google’s new prices for large volumes and offered 5 million free API calls per month.

Despite the ongoing legal dispute, Ola continues to promote its in-house mapping solution as a cost-effective alternative to existing options, emphasising its independence from major tech giants like Google and Microsoft.

CE Info Systems' allegations, if proven, could have significant implications for Ola, both legally and financially, as the company navigates the launch of its IPO and aims to establish Ola Maps in the competitive digital mapping market.