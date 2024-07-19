'Made for India, Priced for India': Krutrim unveils pricing strategy of Ola Maps to take on Google Maps

Krutrim has just rolled out a new roadmap and pricing strategy for Ola Maps, aiming to boost India’s tech scene and promote digital independence. This new plan includes a bunch of powerful APIs and SDKs, specially designed for Indian startups, students, and developers. According to the company, this new strategy is "Made for India" and "Priced for India". The announcement of the new 'further reduced pricing structure' comes days after Google announced that it is reducing its Maps API fees by 70 per cent for Indian developers and startups. The announcements were at the Google I/O Connect in Bengaluru.

In response, Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Krutrim and Ola CEO, said in his blog, "Google has responded by reducing their prices by 70 per cent and offering payment in ₹. While this is a step, it's long overdue. We believe Indian developers deserve better than last-minute concessions. Why did it take an Indian challenger to prompt this change?"

Krutrim claims it's goal is to create mapping tools that are both advanced and affordable, helping Indian businesses and developers innovate without breaking the bank. emphasised the need to build alternatives to big tech and support homegrown innovation.

He said, “It’s time we build world class alternatives to big tech giants and empower Indian innovation. I’m very excited to announce a further reduced pricing structure and our future product roadmap for Ola Maps. While all main APIs are supported by Ola Maps today, we will be feature-complete for all kinds of APIs, SDKs and niche use cases by December.”

What’s new with Ola Maps: APIs and SDKs

-Routes API: Get smart directions that consider traffic, and info for various transport modes like two-wheelers and toll details.



-Places API: Find nearby spots, do natural language searches, and get detailed info about places.



-Map Integration: Whether you need a simple map image or an interactive map, Ola Maps has options for embedding geographical data into your apps.



-Web SDK: Use JavaScript to add custom markers, info windows, heatmaps, and more to your web apps with localisation into Indian languages.



-Android and iOS SDKs: Get native support for dynamic maps, custom markers, and controls, with the same localisation and customisation features as the web version.

What’s new with Ola Maps: Features

-Map Style Editor: Create and edit custom map styles.

-Developer Resources: Access documentation, tutorials, and a community forum.

-Customer Support: An automated ticket system with service level agreements and chat support.

Special deals and collaboration with ONDC



-5 million free API calls per month: Perfect for most Indian startups.

-50 per cent off Google’s reduced prices: The company is offering prices which are 50 per cent of Google Maps reduced rates.

-Free access: Two years free for long-term commitments (three-plus years) and three years free for startups and SMBs on the ONDC platform.



Krutrim has also teamed up with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to provide three years of free Ola Maps APIs for startups and SMBs on the ONDC platform. T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC, praised this initiative, saying it will boost innovation and support India’s tech transformation.