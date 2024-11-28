Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets Donald Trump at dinner after years of political tension between the two

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, met with US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort, in a rare face-to-face meeting. The encounter may hint at efforts to repair a strained relationship between the two men.

Over the years, Trump has accused Meta of unfairly censoring conservatives on its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. He has frequently criticised Zuckerberg in speeches and social media posts, even suggesting the CEO should face legal consequences for alleged interference during the 2020 presidential election.

Meta has faced significant scrutiny from conservatives in Washington, with some calling for stricter regulations to address perceived biases against conservative viewpoints.

According to a report by NYT, Zuckerberg flew to Florida on Tuesday and met Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the event. The two exchanged pleasantries, with Zuckerberg congratulating Trump on his election victory. The meeting was followed by plans for dinner at Trump’s hotel later that evening.

A Meta spokesperson framed the meeting as an opportunity to discuss the future of American innovation, stating:

“Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming administration.”

Zuckerberg’s outreach is seen as part of a broader strategy to shield Meta from potential challenges posed by Trump’s administration. Over the past 18 months, Zuckerberg has engaged in multiple private calls with Trump, including one where he expressed support and “prayed” for him after an attempted assassination during a rally in Pennsylvania.

These gestures come as Meta seeks to balance its position amid growing political divisions and potential regulatory threats.

Zuckerberg’s approach contrasts with other tech executives, such as Elon Musk, who has openly supported Trump and the conservative movement. Musk’s relationship with Trump has been characterised by financial contributions and public support, while his interactions with Zuckerberg remain tense.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, offered a different perspective on the meeting, telling Fox News: “Mr. Zuckerberg has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of, and a participant in, this change we’re seeing all around America and the world, with this reform movement that Donald Trump is leading.”