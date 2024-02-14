Mark Zuckerberg says Quest 3 ‘is the better product’ after trying Apple Vision Pro

In the realm of wearable technology, the debate surrounding Apple's Vision Pro has ignited fervent discussion. Adding fuel to the fire is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a key player in the tech industry with a significant stake in the outcome of the headset battle. Zuckerberg, via a video shared on his Instagram account, has delivered his official assessment comparing Apple's Vision Pro to Meta's latest offering, the Quest 3.

Filmed within the confines of his living room using the Quest 3's video passthrough system, Zuckerberg wastes no time in extolling the virtues of Meta's creation. He highlights the Quest 3's lighter weight and enhanced mobility, attributing these factors to its superior comfort and wider range of motion compared to the Vision Pro.

Zuckerberg also praised Quest 3's versatile input options, applauding the inclusion of physical hand controllers and hand-tracking capabilities. While acknowledging the potential of eye tracking, he asserts Meta's commitment to integrating it into future iterations of their headsets.

In a candid comparison, Zuckerberg acknowledges Apple's strengths in entertainment content but asserts Meta's dominance in immersive experiences. Moreover, he underlines the significant cost differential, citing the Quest 3 as a more budget-friendly alternative.

Expressing gratitude towards his team for their contributions, Zuckerberg hints at Meta's established foothold in the market, hinting at a sense of reassurance amidst the ongoing competition. However, beneath the surface, lies an acknowledgement of Apple's formidable hardware and developer ecosystem, factors that could potentially shift the balance in the future.