Mark Zuckerberg takes a swipe at Elon Musk, says 'less optimistic X will reach maximum potential' under Musk

Ever since Elon Musk took over X, formerly known as Twitter, it has been making headlines globally, but Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that the platform won't reach its maximum potential under Musk’s leadership. In a recent interview with Verge Health, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that though the change before Musk’s takeover was slow on X which has improved since then, but it had better chances of reaching its full potential then than now.

He told Verge, “I mean, he’s [Musk] definitely a change agent. I think it’s still not clear exactly what trajectory it’s on, but I do think he’s been pretty polarizing, so I think that the chance that it sort of reaches the full potential on the trajectory that it’s on is… I don’t know. I guess I’m probably less optimistic or just think there’s less of a chance now than there was before.”

Zuckerberg also explained that it is important to understand how your social media platform makes the user feel. He said that Twitter is very “negative and critical”. He believes that Instagram is on the “happier end of the spectrum” while Facebook is somewhere in the middle as it has happier moments and hard and negative news from all across the world that people want to know about.

He stated, “I always just thought you could create a discussion experience that wasn’t quite so negative or toxic. I think in doing so, it would actually be more accessible to a lot of people. I think a lot of people just don’t want to use an app where they come away feeling bad all the time”.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight

There was a lot of hype regarding a cage fight between tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. However, even after so much anticipation, the fight did not take place. In a recent interview, Zuckerberg revealed that he won’t be fighting Musk now but someone else, “probably next year”. He told Verge, “I want to keep competing, but I just need to find someone who asks me.”

On being asked if he thinks Musk was ever serious about fighting him, Zuckerberg revealed that he himself is unsure of that. He added that he enjoys it as a sport and trains people as well. He said that he would like to compete more.

