scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Mark Zuckerberg takes a swipe at Elon Musk, says 'less optimistic X will reach maximum potential' under Musk

Feedback

Mark Zuckerberg takes a swipe at Elon Musk, says 'less optimistic X will reach maximum potential' under Musk

Mark Zuckerberg thinks that Twitter, as a social media platform, is ‘negative and critical.’

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that X won't reach its maximum potential under Musk’s leadership. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that X won't reach its maximum potential under Musk’s leadership.
SUMMARY
  • Zuckerberg thinks that that Musk has made many changes on Twitter, but it is unclear what trajectory the platform is on
  • Meta CEO thinks Instagram makes people feel happy, while a lot of users tolerate Twitter because of their jobs
  • Zuckerberg confirms that his cage fight with Elon Musk is now off the table

Ever since Elon Musk took over X, formerly known as Twitter, it has been making headlines globally, but Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that the platform won't reach its maximum potential under Musk’s leadership. In a recent interview with Verge Health, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that though the change before Musk’s takeover was slow on X which has improved since then, but it had better chances of reaching its full potential then than now.  

He told Verge, “I mean, he’s [Musk] definitely a change agent. I think it’s still not clear exactly what trajectory it’s on, but I do think he’s been pretty polarizing, so I think that the chance that it sort of reaches the full potential on the trajectory that it’s on is… I don’t know. I guess I’m probably less optimistic or just think there’s less of a chance now than there was before.”

 Zuckerberg also explained that it is important to understand how your social media platform makes the user feel. He said that Twitter is very “negative and critical”. He believes that Instagram is on the “happier end of the spectrum” while Facebook is somewhere in the middle as it has happier moments and hard and negative news from all across the world that people want to know about.

He stated, “I always just thought you could create a discussion experience that wasn’t quite so negative or toxic. I think in doing so, it would actually be more accessible to a lot of people. I think a lot of people just don’t want to use an app where they come away feeling bad all the time”.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight 

There was a lot of hype regarding a cage fight between tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. However, even after so much anticipation, the fight did not take place. In a recent interview, Zuckerberg revealed that he won’t be fighting Musk now but someone else, “probably next year”. He told Verge, “I want to keep competing, but I just need to find someone who asks me.”

On being asked if he thinks Musk was ever serious about fighting him, Zuckerberg revealed that he himself is unsure of that. He added that he enjoys it as a sport and trains people as well. He said that he would like to compete more.

Also Read: 

Top camera phones under Rs 20,000 in India: Realme 11 5G, Galaxy M34 5G, Moto G84 and more

Elon Musk shares video of Tesla’s human-like robot doing ‘Namaste’ and ‘Yoga’: Watch Video

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 28, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement