Business Today
Maruti Suzuki India recalls over 2,500 vehicles due to steering defect, owners advised not drive affected cars

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has issued a recall for 2,555 Alto K10 vehicles due to a potential defect in the steering gearbox assembly. Affected owners are advised not to drive their cars until the faulty part is replaced.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a recall of 2,555 Alto K10 vehicles due to a potential defect in the steering gear box assembly.

This defect, though rare, could impact the vehicle's steerability. Owners of the affected vehicles are advised not to drive their cars until the defective part is replaced.

Maruti Suzuki's authorised dealer workshops will contact these customers to arrange a free inspection and replacement of the faulty part. Maruti Suzuki emphasised that this recall is a precautionary measure to ensure customer safety. For more information, affected customers can reach out to Maruti Suzuki through their official contact channels.

Published on: Aug 08, 2024, 9:34 AM IST
