Maruti Suzuki takes stake in machine learning and AI startup Amlgo Labs

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has unveiled plans for an investment exceeding Rs 1.99 crore in Amlgo Labs Private Limited, a pioneering technology startup. Specialising in data analytics, cloud engineering, Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Amlgo Labs is dedicated to empowering companies through data-informed decision-making processes.

This strategic move will grant Maruti Suzuki a commanding equity stake of over 6.44% in Amlgo Labs, solidifying its position in the realm of technological innovation. The investment will be channelled through the Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund, an initiative designed to identify and support startups demonstrating exceptional technological prowess.

Notably, this marks Maruti Suzuki's second foray into strategic investments in startups, following its previous investment in Sociograph Solutions Private Limited in June 2022. This latest move underscores Maruti Suzuki's commitment to fostering innovation and staying at the forefront of technological advancements within the industry.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We have been working with startups since 2019, as a part of the Maruti Suzuki Innovation program. Aligned with the Government's #StartUpIndia initiative, we are actively working to help strengthen the startup ecosystem and encourage innovation to develop solutions relevant to the automobile industry. Our investment in Amlgo Labs Private Limited will help us to further strengthen quality of new models, using advanced analytics and machine learning.”

Ajay Yadav, Founder, Amlgo Labs Private Limited said, “Our collaboration with Maruti Suzuki has proven to be fruitful, helping our company augment and scale up operations. Combining our expertise in Data Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence based solutions, with mentorship and networking opportunities offered by Maruti Suzuki, we will be able to further refine our offering.”