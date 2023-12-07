McDonald’s to use Google’s generative AI but will it make your burgers, fries fresher and hotter?

Fast-food giant McDonald’s is set to embark on a transformative partnership with tech titan Google, marking a significant leap into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). Scheduled to kick off in 2024, this collaboration aims to implement generative AI across "thousands" of McDonald’s outlets worldwide, incorporating both hardware and software upgrades.

The strategic move entails comprehensive overhauls, not just limited to ordering kiosks and the brand’s mobile application. McDonald’s envisions leveraging generative AI capabilities to optimise operational efficiency by processing vast troves of data. Promising a key outcome of "hotter, fresher food" for patrons, the company hints at the potential for large-scale precision in fulfilling orders – envisioning steaming hot servings of fries, potentially facilitated by advanced language models.

"Connecting our restaurants worldwide to millions of datapoints across our digital ecosystem means tools get sharper, models get smarter, restaurants become easier to operate, and most importantly, the overall experience for our customers and crew gets even better," said Brian Rice, McDonald's Executive Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer.

"Through this wide-ranging partnership, Google Cloud will help McDonald's seize on new opportunities to transform its business and customer experiences, empowering restaurants worldwide with the latest technologies for near-term impact," said Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud's Chief Executive Officer.

However, the precise application of AI remains somewhat cryptic. While McDonald’s remains tight-lipped on specific details, the initiative encompasses on-site hardware and software enhancements within stores, alongside services supported by Google Cloud. Part of the initiative involves empowering store managers to swiftly identify and implement solutions to mitigate operational disruptions.

Amidst speculations about the role of AI in displacing human jobs, McDonald’s skirts direct commentary on the matter. Instead, the focus is on streamlining operations, asserting that the AI system will "reduce complexity" for store crews. Additionally, the company alludes to promising novel experiences for both crew members and customers. A similar narrative emerged earlier from Wendy’s in the US, also utilising Google Cloud AI for ordering tests, albeit still in its infancy as a beta trial in a solitary store in Columbus, Ohio, as of June.

However, concerns linger about the potential for automation to replace human roles. The AI push coincides with the rollout of a bespoke operating system, aimed at harmonising the McDonald’s mobile app and in-store kiosks. McDonald’s anticipates that these sweeping changes will lead to better-informed testing processes and automated solutions, ultimately enhancing overall restaurant operations.

