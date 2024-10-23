Meet Aaron 'Ronnie' Chatterji, Indian-American who is OpenAI’s first chief economist

Aaron “Ronnie” Chatterji, a professor of business and public policy at Duke University, has been appointed as OpenAI’s first Chief Economist. With an impressive career spanning both academia and government, including roles in the Obama and Biden administrations, Chatterji will spearhead research on how artificial intelligence (AI) impacts economic growth, job creation, and global economic trends.

Chatterji’s role will focus on understanding the broader economic implications of AI, particularly how AI infrastructure can reshape economies and influence labour market trends over time. His research will help policymakers and businesses navigate both the benefits and challenges that come with AI adoption, ensuring the technology serves a wide range of industries and communities.

Chatterji brings a wealth of public service experience. He previously served as the Biden administration’s CHIPS coordinator, overseeing the $52 billion CHIPS and Science Act. He also worked as the Chief Economist for the U.S. Department of Commerce and was a senior economist on President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers. His experience in economic strategy and innovation makes him well-suited to lead OpenAI’s efforts to understand how AI can drive sustainable growth.



Chatterji’s appointment signals OpenAI’s growing ambition to become a key player in the global tech industry. According to The New York Times, his appointment aligns with OpenAI’s plans to expand its reach and address the economic disruptions that AI may cause, such as job displacement in various industries. Chatterji will work to ensure that the benefits of AI are distributed equitably and that the necessary infrastructure is in place to support AI’s rapid development.

OpenAI has been building a robust leadership team as it navigates the rapid development of AI technologies. The New York Times notes that the company has recently made several high-profile hires, including former White House lawyer Chris Lehane as Vice President of Global Affairs, and Paul M. Nakasone, a four-star Army general who previously led the National Security Agency. These moves highlight OpenAI’s intent to strengthen its position in the tech sector.

Chatterji’s work will be crucial as OpenAI and other tech companies grapple with the potential economic shifts caused by AI. A study co-authored by OpenAI researchers estimated that up to 80 per cent of US workers could see AI affect at least 10 per cent of their job tasks, with 19 per cent potentially experiencing a 50 per cent impact. According to The New York Times, Chatterji aims to guide OpenAI in ensuring that AI’s economic benefits are spread widely while mitigating the risks of increasing inequality.

In his new role, Chatterji will explore how AI can drive economic growth and help various industries and communities adapt to the challenges posed by this rapidly evolving technology