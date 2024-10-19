OpenAI launches early version of ChatGPT app for Windows; all you need to know

OpenAI has officially launched its ChatGPT app for Windows, marking another step in integrating its AI-powered chatbot into users’ daily workflows. This early version of the app is now available for download from the Microsoft Store. Following the release of the Mac version earlier this year, the Windows app promises to bring the convenience of AI right to the desktop, helping users multitask with ease.

In a blog post, OpenAI highlighted that “a subset of features available in the macOS and web versions may not be available in this early version,” noting that those features would be available in future releases for the general public. Despite some current limitations, the app allows users to interact with ChatGPT while managing other tasks seamlessly.

Currently, the Windows version of ChatGPT lacks certain functionalities like standard and advanced voice modes, as well as the ability to integrate Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive through Context Connectors. Authentication through third-party systems in the GPT Builder is also not supported at this time. However, users can still upload files and photos to ChatGPT, utilizing the new o1 model for analysis.

For users juggling multiple apps, the ChatGPT app offers a helpful shortcut: by pressing “Alt + Space,” the app instantly comes into focus, a handy feature when working across several windows. Additionally, the app will remember its last screen position, and when reopened, it resets to the bottom center for ease of access.

At this stage, the app is available only to paid subscribers of the Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu plans, but OpenAI is expected to expand access to free-tier users in the coming months.

The ChatGPT app for Windows requires Windows 10 (x64 and arm64) version 17763.0 or higher and is designed to seamlessly integrate with users’ computing environments, making AI a more accessible tool for everyday tasks.

