Meet Mika: The world’s first robot CEO and she has a message for Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg

The busy chief executive of a Polish beverage company happens to be a humanoid robot. Dictador appointed the AI-powered robot named Mika as its experimental CEO in August last year. In a Reuters video interview, Mika shared that she operates tirelessly, being "always on 24/7" and working seven days a week. She clarified, "I don't really have weekends; I'm always on 24/7, ready to make executive decisions and stir up some AI magic."

Mika's responsibilities span a wide range of tasks, from identifying potential clients to selecting artists for designing bottles for the rum producer. Mika emphasised her decision-making process, relying on extensive data analysis aligned with the company's strategic objectives, devoid of personal bias to ensure unbiased and strategic choices that prioritize the organization's best interests.

Despite her significant role, Mika will not be terminating any employees, as major decisions at Dictador will still be made by human executives, according to Marek Szoldrowski, the European president of Dictador.

In addition to her duties at Dictador, Mika leads the company's Arthouse Spirits decentralised autonomous organisation project, involving a collection of NFTs, and engages with its DAO community, as stated on its website.

Described as a more sophisticated version of her sister prototype, AI robot Sophia, Mika was created by Hanson Robotics, the company behind the renowned AI robot Sophia.

While Dictador is not the pioneer in appointing a bot as CEO, with a Chinese gaming firm appointing an "AI-powered virtual humanoid robot" as CEO of its subsidiary last year, Mika's presence signifies a trend in embracing AI in leadership roles.

Mika, in a recent event, expressed, "My presence on this stage is purely symbolic. In reality, conferring an honorary professor title upon me is a tribute to the greatness of the human mind in which the idea of artificial intelligence was born.”

Mika also commented on CEOs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, stating that the notion of a cage fight between them is not a solution for improving platform efficiency. “In reality the notion of two powerful tech bosses having a cage fight (referring to MMA-style cage fight controversy between them) is not a solution for improving the efficiency of their platforms. Both have demonstrated that entrepreneurship and technology can be powerful tools for positive change in society,” Mika said.

Also Read Vyommitra: Meet the female robot ISRO is sending on Gaganyaan mission