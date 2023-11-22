scorecardresearch
Meet OpenAI’s new chairman who co-created Google Maps, was Facebook’s CTO and Salesforce’s CEO

Bret Taylor's ascent to the chairmanship of OpenAI comes laden with an illustrious history in the tech industry.

The newly constituted board at OpenAI will be chaired by Bret Taylor (Image: Brian Solis/Wikimedia) The newly constituted board at OpenAI will be chaired by Bret Taylor (Image: Brian Solis/Wikimedia)
  • Sam Altman is reclaiming his position as CEO at OpenAI
  • The newly constituted board will be chaired by Bret Taylor
  • The board will also have Larry Summers and Adam D'Angelo

After a tumultuous battle within the boardroom that plunged OpenAI into a state of uncertainty, Sam Altman has emerged victorious, reclaiming his position as CEO.  Altman, who faced an attempted ousting, will not only resume his role but will also be joined by former president Greg Brockman, who resigned in protest of Altman's initial firing.

In an official statement released late on Tuesday, OpenAI confirmed an "agreement in principle" for Altman's return, unveiling a revamped board lineup. The newly constituted board will be chaired by Bret Taylor, a renowned figure in the tech realm, alongside Larry Summers and Adam D'Angelo.

Taylor's ascent to the chairmanship of OpenAI comes laden with an illustrious history in the tech industry. Notably, he co-created Google Maps and held prominent positions at Facebook (now Meta Platforms), Twitter, and Salesforce. His appointment on November 21st, 2023, marks a significant transition in the leadership of the AI company.

Beginning his journey at Google in 2003, Taylor played a pivotal role in crafting Google Maps before venturing into the entrepreneurial sphere. Co-founding FriendFeed, he steered the company until its acquisition by Facebook in 2009, leaving an indelible mark on the social media landscape.

Taylor's subsequent ventures included the founding of Quip, later acquired by Salesforce, where he assumed key roles and spearheaded landmark initiatives like the acquisition of Slack. His multifaceted expertise and visionary leadership have been instrumental in reshaping several tech giants.

Published on: Nov 22, 2023, 1:26 PM IST
